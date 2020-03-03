Taste | Dolley Madison was a celebrated hostess with a sweet tooth

In today’s culture, first lady Dolley Madison might not be who you immediately think of upon hearing her name. The Dolly Madison Bakery may be a more familiar image and, in fact, the brand was named for our most famous White House hostess — with a different spelling of the first name. The Dolly Madison Bakery sold a successful brand of ice cream in the mid-20th century and the logo featured a silhouette of First Lady Dolley Madison.
Our connection with Dolley to ice cream and cakes is probably no accident. She loved both. Her favorite was strawberry ice cream and she served it regularly as a hostess before and after President James Madison’s administration. The ice cream was made in-house with fresh strawberry preserves and homemade vanilla ice cream.
Before Dolley Madison, née Payne, became arguably the country’s most famous hostess, she led a quiet life. She was born in the Quaker settlement of New Garden, North Carolina in 1768. She, along with three sisters and four bothers, was raised in the Quaker faith. Dolley married John Todd, a Quaker lawyer, in 1790 and began their family in Philadelphia with the birth of their first son, John Payne Todd. A second son, William, followed. However, by 1793, Dolley’s husband and little William would succumb to the yellow fever epidemic that broke out in Philadelphia.
Dolley and James Madison
Within the year following the death of her husband and son, Dolley met James Madison, a bachelor 17 years her senior, and Episcopalian. Because Madison was not a Quaker, Dolley was expelled from the Society of Friends upon their wedding in September 1794.
Early in their marriage, it was evident that Dolley would become an accomplished hostess. She took to her new, more extravagant lifestyle quickly and with grace. When Madison was inaugurated as president in 1809, the family moved to Washington, where Dolley reshaped the role of the first lady — she had an enthusiasm for public life that her predecessors had not possessed.
We can thank Dolley Madison for popularizing our now common dessert and sweet treat, ice cream. A “pink dome” of ice cream was a regular ending to elaborate meals served to guests. Food for a party often included three or four meats, three or four types of bread, fresh vegetables, fruits, pastries and champagne. As a young hostess, Dolley’s table was set and served in English style (meats separately from vegetables). In time, she began to adopt the French style, including the use of seasonings and sauces.
When James Madison’s presidency ended, the pair returned to their home at Montpelier in Virginia, where Dolley continued to play hostess for the next 20 years. Upon Madison’s death in 1836, Dolley returned to Washington where she took up residency on Lafayette Square and resumed her role as the city’s most famed hostess. She remained ever popular until her death in 1849. She was 81 years old.