Taste | Dolley Madison was a celebrated hostess with a sweet tooth

In today’s culture, first lady Dolley Madison might not be who you immediately think of upon hearing her name. The Dolly Madison Bakery may be a more familiar image and, in fact, the brand was named for our most famous White House hostess — with a different spelling of the first name. The Dolly Madison Bakery sold a successful brand of ice cream in the mid-20th century and the logo featured a silhouette of First Lady Dolley Madison.

Our connection with Dolley to ice cream and cakes is probably no accident. She loved both. Her favorite was strawberry ice cream and she served it regularly as a hostess before and after President James Madison’s administration. The ice cream was made in-house with fresh strawberry preserves and homemade vanilla ice cream.

Before Dolley Madison, née Payne, became arguably the country’s most famous hostess, she led a quiet life. She was born in the Quaker settlement of New Garden, North Carolina in 1768. She, along with three sisters and four bothers, was raised in the Quaker faith. Dolley married John Todd, a Quaker lawyer, in 1790 and began their family in Philadelphia with the birth of their first son, John Payne Todd. A second son, William, followed. However, by 1793, Dolley’s husband and little William would succumb to the yellow fever epidemic that broke out in Philadelphia.

Dolley and James Madison

