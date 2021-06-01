Taste | Exploring upland south cuisine

This month’s exploration of American regional cuisine brings us close to home - the upland south. Southern Illinois sits at the northernmost part of this region that includes southern Appalachia, parts of the Ohio Valley and a small portion of the Midwest.
A geographic band that encompasses its own cultural traditions, the upland south has long been a fascination of historians who have written about agriculture, architecture, folklore, religion, and song, but little about cuisine.
Migration patterns of our early American settlers created the upland south. People moved from southeastern and southern states up to Tennessee and Kentucky and other parts of the upland south region. Some didn’t stop there, moving into the southern parts of Illinois and Missouri before finally settling.
Many of the early families that settled in the southern part of Illinois were from Virginia and the Carolinas. They moved to and through Tennessee, Kentucky, sometimes Ohio, and on into Southern Illinois. With them came their cultural identity - folklore, song, food - much of which is still hidden in our current way of life, even after centuries of adaptation.
True frontier families, these early arrivals discovered land that needed to be cleared to build homes and communities. They relied on hunting, trapping, fishing, and foraging for food. Early on, this meant deer, elk, turkey, grouse, prairie chickens, and even bears until many of these animals disappeared from the area.
Bee hunting - not keeping - was also common. Families would have enough honey for a year after a few days of hunting. Later, land would be cultivated for growing corn and potatoes at first, then a variety of other vegetables later. As time wore on, many farmers raised cattle and hogs.
Our food was simple. We ate cornbread - not wheat bread - or corn mush. Squirrel and rabbit were as popular as beef and pork. We cooked in cast iron skillets over the same fire that kept us warm in the winter. Coffee and tea had to be imported and families who couldn’t afford either used garden herbs and sassafras root (think root beer flavor) for teas. We had plenty of milk and butter, root vegetables, and fruits like apples.
As the region grew and other immigrants arrived, German, Italian, and Scotch-Irish traditions ultimately became intertwined with those of our early settlers. Today, you can still find remnants of our frontier ways under the layers of our collective heritage.
Hunting and fishing, while not necessarily done for survival, are still common throughout Southern Illinois. Agriculture flourishes with several centennial farms among other smaller family-owned agriculture businesses.
Families still eat squirrel and rabbit alongside their roast chicken and fried bacon. Local honey is available from many sources thanks to modern-day beekeepers. Grandmas have long used sassafras root to make tea, although it is sadly a rarity in 2021. Apple cider, sauce and butter are weekend adventures after those first summer apples arrive at our farmers markets.
We celebrate our heritage through various local festivals where we vote on the best apple pie and stuff our faces with peach cobbler. Smaller community events showcase generations-old bratwurst and sausage recipes while church fundraisers sell peanut rolls by the many dozen. On any given weekend in the summer, you may even find a local bluegrass band to enjoy.
These are the traditions born from our upland south settlers. Without knowing, they laid the foundation for the things we hold most dear.