Taste | Exploring upland south cuisine

Bee hunting - not keeping - was also common. Families would have enough honey for a year after a few days of hunting. Later, land would be cultivated for growing corn and potatoes at first, then a variety of other vegetables later. As time wore on, many farmers raised cattle and hogs.

Our food was simple. We ate cornbread - not wheat bread - or corn mush. Squirrel and rabbit were as popular as beef and pork. We cooked in cast iron skillets over the same fire that kept us warm in the winter. Coffee and tea had to be imported and families who couldn’t afford either used garden herbs and sassafras root (think root beer flavor) for teas. We had plenty of milk and butter, root vegetables, and fruits like apples.

As the region grew and other immigrants arrived, German, Italian, and Scotch-Irish traditions ultimately became intertwined with those of our early settlers. Today, you can still find remnants of our frontier ways under the layers of our collective heritage.

Hunting and fishing, while not necessarily done for survival, are still common throughout Southern Illinois. Agriculture flourishes with several centennial farms among other smaller family-owned agriculture businesses.