Taste | Fresh from the Bid Muddy River

August is catfish month and what better way to celebrate than to fry up a mess of catfish nuggets for dinner this weekend. Living near the Big Muddy River provides ample opportunity for many families, mine included, to do just that.
I grew up in a family of fishermen and we always had a freezer full of catfish and bluegill. The summer would bring time for the family to gather for fish fries, but fish was a meal staple all year long. While there are three main catfish species - blue, channel, and flathead - channel cats are what typically find their way into my freezer. However, You need not rely on the river to get your catfish.
What to consider when purchasing catfish
For families that do not have ties to the region or the desire to fish, farm-raised catfish can be purchased in our local grocery stores. It is often frozen and packaged as fillets or nuggets. Purchasing frozen catfish is a good alternative to fresh fish from the river.
Buy as local as you can, or at least from American fish farms because the United States has highly regulated fisheries. When selecting frozen catfish, make sure the fish is frozen solid. Any liquid in the packaging may be a sign of partial thawing. Ice crystals are likely an indication that the fish has been refrozen.
Defrost the fish as close to when you plan to cook it as possible. Remove it from the vacuum sealed packaging to reduce the risk of bacteria growth. Place the fish on a plate and defrost in the refrigerator overnight.
Locally, you will also find fresh catfish packaged or, less frequently, in the fish counter at the market. Be sure to check labels as some fish may have been previously frozen. If this is the case, ensure the fish flesh is firm, a nice color, and isn’t pulling apart.
For more information about farm raised catfish in the United States, visit The Catfish Institute at uscatfish.com.
You don’t have to fry catfish
Fish fries are a common Midwest cultural culinary event of the summer, and many people will argue that catfish should only be eaten fried. Alas, catfish can be prepared using other cooking methods and be quite delicious.
Catfish flesh is firm, dense and less flaky than other white fish. This makes it an ideal candidate for baking, grilling, poaching, and steaming. Before cooking, regardless of the method used, ensure the fish is dry. This will allow any breading to stick better and seasoning for baked or grilled fish to adhere to the flesh.
Farm raised catfish are usually between 1 and 2 pounds. Their flavor is mildly sweet in comparison to other fish. The average weight of a channel catfish is around 40 pounds while blue catfish can double that. Channel cats may taste slightly more “fishy” or even “muddy” if you eat them fresh from the Big Muddy River - or any river.
Herbs, spices and ingredients that pair well with catfish include cilantro, garlic, paprika, pepper, salt, butter and olive oil, lemon juice and lemon-pepper seasoning, and white wine. The acidity in lemon juice will help counter the more fishy or muddy taste of larger catfish, as will capers, dill, tarragon, and thyme.
Fried is the favorite preparation for many a catfish connoisseur, but this fish will easily stand up to more elevated preparations.