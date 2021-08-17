Taste | Fresh from the Bid Muddy River

Defrost the fish as close to when you plan to cook it as possible. Remove it from the vacuum sealed packaging to reduce the risk of bacteria growth. Place the fish on a plate and defrost in the refrigerator overnight.

Locally, you will also find fresh catfish packaged or, less frequently, in the fish counter at the market. Be sure to check labels as some fish may have been previously frozen. If this is the case, ensure the fish flesh is firm, a nice color, and isn’t pulling apart.

For more information about farm raised catfish in the United States, visit The Catfish Institute at uscatfish.com.

You don’t have to fry catfish

Fish fries are a common Midwest cultural culinary event of the summer, and many people will argue that catfish should only be eaten fried. Alas, catfish can be prepared using other cooking methods and be quite delicious.

Catfish flesh is firm, dense and less flaky than other white fish. This makes it an ideal candidate for baking, grilling, poaching, and steaming. Before cooking, regardless of the method used, ensure the fish is dry. This will allow any breading to stick better and seasoning for baked or grilled fish to adhere to the flesh.