Taste | Fry bread: Scrumptious, satisfying and slightly addictive

The first time I ever ate fry bread was at the National Indian Taco Competition in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Always on the first Saturday in October, the festival offers visitors a range of music, Indian dance exhibitions, and a drum contest. The highlight for food nerds like me is sampling Indian tacos sold by each competitor.

Seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese, onion, and salsa are piled high on traditional Navajo fry bread and served up on a paper plate with plenty of paper napkins. It is scrumptious and satisfying and slightly addictive.

Fry bread is a flat bread that is deep fried in oil, lard, or shortening. The ingredients in modern recipes are basic: flour, baking powder, salt, and warm water. The dough is mixed together, sectioned, patted or pulled into a disc and fried until golden brown and puffy. The texture is crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside.

Although fry bread is the base of the Indian taco, it can be a vehicle for many other toppings, both sweet and savory, or simply eaten by itself. Top fry bread with chili, cheese, and a dollop of sour cream. Add seasoned black beans, diced onion, cilantro and a squeeze of fresh lime juice. Douse it in honey and cinnamon. Tear it into pieces to use as the base of Southwestern appetizers.

Fry bread is deliciously versatile. However, its origin is anything but. Necessity is the mother of invention and such is the case with fry bread. In the 1860s, the United States government forced Navajo Indians from their homes in modern-day Arizona, moving them to New Mexico. The Navajo were provided rations that included flour, salt, lard, and water. These ingredients became the basis of fry bread along the 300 mile walk.

Today, many Navajo still consider bread a symbol of perseverance and survival and it is an important part of their culinary heritage. Albeit some Navajo chefs do not consider fry bread part of traditional Navajo cuisine because it was born from an oppressive history. Much of the land Navajo were forced onto would not support their traditional crops - corn, beans, and squash - nor were there wild game to hunt. Reservation agents delivered commodities and, as a result, other foods like fry bread became an integral part of daily life.

These golden fried discs might lead to a few relevant debates, but they are well loved. Fry bread is still celebrated each year in the small town of Pawhuska and present at many other events across the Southwest. In 2005, South Dakota even named fry bread its State bread.

Recipes are also frequently debated. Some people add sugar, others add milk and eggs. Traditionalists would call that concoction a funnel cake. Some cooks prefer lard over oil, or shortening over lard. Some use yeast and others use baking powder as the short-cut rising agent. There is even a debate over using flour versus corn meal, not to mention how the fry bread is shaped. Some are circles, others square, and some have a hole in the middle that allows for quicker cooking. These differences are regional, much like the differences in American BBQ styles.

Regardless of the variations, fry bread has become uniquely Native American. It is an intertribal food that is popular at pow wows and festivals across the country. Each tribe has made it their own by varying the ingredients or toppings based on their own localized ingredients. It is simple food with strong symbolism.

