Taste | Green Tea Lemon Bundt Cake

Heat your oven to 350°F. Using an electric mixer, cream together the butter and sugar in a mixing bowl until fluffy and light in color. Add the eggs, one at a time and continue mixing until they are well incorporated.

In a separate mixing bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. While whisking the batter, add the flour combination alternating with the green-tea infused milk to the batter. Continue whisking until everything comes together. The batter will be thick but should be mostly smooth in texture.

Pour the batter into a greased bundt cake pan and bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Let the cake set until cooled slightly, then turn it out onto a cake plate. Glaze or ice as desired.

