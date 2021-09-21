Taste | Hectic life? Make a cake from scratch — using boxed mix

Some people are excellent bakers. Others, like me, are not. We prefer the ease and simplicity of putting ingredients together in somewhat haphazard fashion while creating meals to feed friends and family. Baking is anything but haphazard. Baking is precise. It requires patience and accuracy, not to mention practice, to be successful. For those of us non-bakers, there is still a little hope as we turn to boxed cake and baking mixes to save the day - or dessert.

While the self-rising pancake mix has been around since the Pearl Milling Company launched their first mix product in the late 1800s, the same shortcut for cakes took a little longer. Thanks to a molasses surplus, in 1930 P. Duff and Sons patented a gingerbread mix that was made of baking soda, cinnamon, ginger, powdered egg, wheat flour powder, molasses, sugar, shortening, and salt. The mix was sold in a can; for 19 cents in Southern Illinois. All the homemaker had to do was rehydrate it with water, then she was able to bake a gingerbread cake in time for dinner.

Cake mixes became popular after World War II when flour manufacturers opted to create demand for a post-war convenience product. Suddenly, our world was more modern and we were busier. Homemakers were looking for new ways to manage their homes and their kitchens. As the end of the 1940s arrived, more than 200 companies had cake mixes on the market.

One difference in some newer mixes was the omission of powdered eggs. Homemakers simply preferred fresh eggs, so the post-war mixes obliged. General Mills and Duncan Hines sold mixes that required the addition of eggs along with water, playing up the freshness with taglines like “Just add water and two of your own fresh eggs.”

Then, in the 1950s, it all came crumbling down. Homemakers quit buying cake mixes, companies closed up shop, and marketers were left holding whisks with no batter. Something was missing, and it ended up being the icing on the cake - in more ways than one.

The cake mix industry, once again, began creating demand. This time, however, it played toward the homemaker’s desire to be more involved and more creative. Not only was premade icing hitting the market, but packaging showcased fancy cakes with elaborate decoration. Magazine ads showcased wedding cakes and birthday castle cakes, all made with boxed cake mixes.

Once the decoration fad passed, cake mixes were happily sitting on pantry shelves in homes all over America. Baking from scratch suddenly meant baking from a mix. Yet, we took it up one more layer when Anne Byrn published “The Cake Mix Doctor” in 1999. Byrn added ingredients like lemon curd and raspberry jam to recipes that began with a cake mix to create lavish desserts.

Byrn was certainly not the first to think along these lines. Homemakers had been “doctoring” cake mixes for decades, maybe because General Mills planted the seed in 1949 with their Party Cake mixes. This mix allowed you to bake a white, yellow, or spice cake depending on the number of eggs and types of spices added to the premade mix. While not as luxurious as lemon curd, it still laid the foundation for creative uses of cake mixes.

The Cake Mix Doctor began a revolution of sorts. Many more books came after, from Byrn and others who wanted to be in the lucrative batter bowl. Today, doctoring a cake mix - or brownie mix or cookie mix - is a common tool in the homemaker's arsenal of shortcuts. Life is hectic enough. So, go ahead and bake that cake from scratch with a boxed mix. I’ll never tell.

