Taste | Kebabs: Quick, versatile and easy to prepare

Kebabs are a quick and versatile dinner that can be prepared on an outdoor grill or open fire as well as under your broiler indoors. The combination of flavors is seemingly endless with various ingredients, marinades and spices. They can be prepared on a budget - a little meat will go a long way - or you can splurge on more expensive ingredients.
Although most commonly known as kebabs or shish kebabs in the United States, skewered meat is found in many cuisines worldwide. For example, Greek cuisine includes souvlaki which is a lamb kebab marinated in garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil. Japanese cuisine includes yakitori, chicken chunks seasoned with garlic, ginger, mirin, sake, and soy sauce.
In the U.S., we tend to pair vegetables like onion, pepper, and mushrooms along with fruits with meat or seafood to grill kebabs in the summertime.
Pineapple pairs well with shrimp, chicken and pork along with peppers, onions, and cherry tomatoes. Apples, peaches and plums work well with chicken and pork kebabs. For beef, try a combination of nectarines with onions and peppers or plums with mushrooms. Zucchini and summer squash are other vegetables that grill well.
Kebab Preparation
Chicken should be taken from the breast or thigh. Remove the meat from the bone then remove the skin. Trim any fat and sinew from the meat. Cut your chicken into chunks. Chicken will pick up the flavors of a marinade and can be kept in a marinade anywhere from 15 minutes to several hours.
A preferable pork cut for kebabs is the eye of the pork chop. Cut the chop from the bone and remove any fat or skin. Just as with the chicken, cut your pork into chunks and marinate to boost the flavor.
Nearly any cut of beef will work for kebabs, but filet and sirloin are preferred. Cut the beef into uniform pieces. Filet and sirloin will not require marinating, but tough cuts of meat will be tastier and more tender after some time in a marinade.
Generally, any meat should marinate for less than 24 hours to prevent the texture from deteriorating. More tender meat will not require a long soak - 30 minutes to an hour should suffice. Marinate your meat prior to skewering.
Shrimp is another popular kebab ingredient in the U.S. Ideally, shrimp should be peeled and deveined prior to skewering. The tail can be removed or not. Shrimp loves a good marinade, too, but 15 to 30 minutes is sufficient. Much longer and you risk having mushy shrimp.
Fruits and vegetables should be cut into uniform pieces for even cooking. These, unlike meat, do not require any marinade. However, you can toss them in marinade just prior to cooking to boost their flavor. Skewer vegetables separately or alternate them with meat.
Tips for Kebab Success
Cut meat into 1- or 2-inch chucks for even cooking.
Plan your cooking time according to ingredients. Vegetables, fruit, meat, and seafood all cook at different rates. Cook shrimp and other seafood on separate kebabs from meat to allow for varying cooking times.
Cook kebabs for direct heat when grilling but watch them closely as they can burn quickly. Turn them frequently to prevent burning.
High-sugar marinades will char and can burn quickly if your kebabs are left unattended.
Soak bamboo skewers in water for at least 30 minutes to prevent them from burning during cooking.
Be careful if using metal skewers as the ends will become very hot during cooking. Use tongs or wear oven or grill mitts to turn them during the cooking process.
For an extra boost of flavor, glaze your kebabs with fruit preserves or a hot pepper jelly at the very end of the cooking time.
Grill wedges of lemon, lime and orange along with your kebabs. The grilled citrus will add a pop of freshness squeezed over your kebabs just before eating them.