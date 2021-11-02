Taste | Niki Davis' 'Rooted in Foods': Bubbling with deliciousness

Beer braised beef stew‌

Purchasing beef stew meat already prepared from your local butcher makes this stew recipe a little simpler. Alternatively, you can prepare your own by cutting a 2-pound round steak into 1-inch cubes. Serve with crusty bread slathered in creamy butter.

Yield: 6-8 servings

Time: About 2 hours

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds beef stew meat

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup flour

3 yellow onions, peeled and roughly chopped

2 celery stalks, roughly chopped

4 garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon dried thyme

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 cups beef stock, separated

2 bottles (12 ounces) dark beer

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 large carrots, roughly chopped

5 medium gold potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

1 cup frozen peas (optional)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 F. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium-heat. Sprinkle the beef evenly with the salt and pepper and massage the spices into the beef. Coat the beef cubes on the flour then add the beef to the Dutch oven, and brown on all sides. Add the onions, celery, garlic cloves and thyme to the Dutch oven and cook until the onions begin to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Add the tomato paste to the Dutch oven and cook while stirring until the paste begins to caramelize. This will take just a few minutes.

Add 1 cup of beef stock to the Dutch oven to deglaze the pota. Use a wooden spoon or spatula to scrape the bottom of the Dutch oven to release the caramelized bits stuck to the bottom of the pot. Allow the beef stock to cook down before adding the remaining stock, beer and Worcestershire to the Dutch oven. Carefully place the carrots and potatoes in the Dutch oven. Cover the pot, and place it in the oven. Cook for 1 hour and 30 minutes or until the beef is tender and the vegetables are done. The liquid will have reduced and thickened. In the last 10 minutes of cooking, stir the peas into the stew. Ladle finished stew into large serving bowls, and let cool for 5 minutes before serving.

Niki Davis, rootedinfoods.com