Taste | Niki Davis' 'Rooted in Foods': Bubbling with deliciousness

Stew is as old and varied as the history of cooking itself. From the time man began boiling water, food historians believe stew in some form was being made. In simplest terms, stew is a combination of ingredients — a hodgepodge — boiled together.
Before pottery was invented about 10,000 years ago, boiling foods was done in mollusk shells and animal paunches. Pottery certainly made this process easier. Today, our best stew pot is a large cast-iron Dutch oven, but any large pot will work.
Stewing meat in liquid over low heat for long stretches of time allows less-expensive tough cuts of meat to become tender and succulent. In the “old” days — before we had access to meat in our local grocery markets — stews were made from all parts of animals, including tripe and kidneys.
The addition of vegetables, beans, grains, herbs and spices provides variety in flavor and texture.
Using wine, beer, broth or stock in place of water provides additional flavor and has given rise to some of the most prolific stews. Hungarian goulash, Irish stew and boeuf bourguignon are examples of stews that have filtered into all parts of the Western world.
Fish stews are common in coastal regions worldwide. French Provencal bouillabaisse, Italian cioppino and New England clam chowder are relatively well known to us in the U.S. Using premade seafood or fish stock provides considerable ease to these recipes, but nothing beats making your own stock if time permits.
At the end of the day, stews can be made however and with whatever ingredients the cook desires. They are one of the most economical meals home cooks can prepare. Use cheaper cuts of meat with inexpensive root vegetables to be budget friendly. Stews can also be stretched a bit more by serving them with biscuit-like drop dumplings, bread dumplings or noodles.
Making stew isn’t necessarily difficult, but it is more than tossing meat, veggies and liquid in a pot and letting it go. Stew should be flavorful, a balance of ingredients that work well together added in a way that allows everything to cook through without being overdone.
For novice cooks, a few key stages can be followed for meat-based stews. Meat comes first.
Select your meat and prepare it by trimming off extra fat and cutting the meat into one-inch cubes.
Season the meat and toss it in flour, which ultimately will be the thickening agent for the stew. Sear the meat in melted fat in a Dutch oven.
Secondly, select aromatics and other seasonings. These might include onions, shallots, leeks and celery. Fresh or dried herbs along with spices add depth of flavor. Add these to your stew pot and cover with liquid.
Next, cover your pot and simmer until the meat is nearly done. Vegetables like potatoes, turnips and carrots that take a long time to cook should be added during this stage as well. Add other vegetables like peas, corn, green beans or cabbage closer to the end of the cooking time so they do not overcook.
An abundance of stew makes for hearty leftovers throughout the week. Eat stew as is, or remake it into a pot pie. Stew is made more substantial by serving it ladled over toast, biscuits, mashed potatoes or rice.
An old and humble meal, stew can be made with any ingredients you have on hand. It is economical, versatile and delicious.