Taste | Recipe: Basic Fry Bread

This is a basic fry bread recipe that will yield enough bread for a family meal. If you have a small Dutch oven or frying pan, work in batches. A larger pot will reduce the cooking time. Fry bread will keep fresh 1-2 days but can be frozen for several months.

Yield: 8 flatbreads

Time: About 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 cups all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup water between 105°F and 115°F

Directions

Sift the flour, baking powder, and salt together into a large mixing bowl. Slowly add the water to the dry ingredients, quickly stirring with a fork. Mix the dough until it gathers into a ball. Keeping the dough inside the mixing bowl, gently knead it by rolling the dough around the inside of the bowl. The dough should be very soft to the touch.

Divide the dough into 8 equal pieces. With floured hands, flatten each piece into a round shape about 5 inches in diameter then place them on a floured baking sheet. Pour vegetable oil into a Dutch oven (or heavy high-sided frying pan) until it is 2-inches up the sides of the pot and heat it to 375°F.

Carefully slide a bread round into the oil, submerging it with a pair of tongs or a slotted spoon, then release the dough. Cook the bread until it puffs and turns golden brown on each side. This will take between 3 and 5 minutes total, turning at the halfway point. Drain the bread on a paper towel-lined plate and serve it warm.

