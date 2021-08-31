Taste | Recipe: Black Bean Chili

Inspired by the flavors of the Southwest and the cooking methods of our early cowboys, this chili recipe is an easy step into the world of Southwest cooking. To make this vegetarian, replace the ground beef with bite-size chunks for hard winter squash. The use of canned ingredients makes this a fast lunch or dinner. Use leftover chili to top baked potatoes, serve with noodles for chili mac, or add to corn chips to make nachos.
Yield: 6-8 servings
Time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 medium onions, diced
1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 pounds ground beef or venison
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 tablespoons tomato paste
1 can (28 ounces) diced tomatoes
½ cup red wine or vegetable stock
3 cans (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
Directions
Heat the oil in a Dutch oven on your stove over medium heat. Place the onion and bell pepper in the pot and cook until they just begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir the vegetables occasionally to prevent them from burning. Add the garlic and continue cooking for one minute Add the ground beef and cook until it is no longer pink, breaking it up as it cooks. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, salt and cayenne pepper. Stir in the tomato paste. Add the diced tomatoes with their juice, wine, and black beans. Simmer on low heat for 20 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Serve topped with diced avocado and cilantro if desired.