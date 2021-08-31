Taste | Recipe: Black Bean Chili

Heat the oil in a Dutch oven on your stove over medium heat. Place the onion and bell pepper in the pot and cook until they just begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir the vegetables occasionally to prevent them from burning. Add the garlic and continue cooking for one minute Add the ground beef and cook until it is no longer pink, breaking it up as it cooks. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the chili powder, cumin, oregano, paprika, salt and cayenne pepper. Stir in the tomato paste. Add the diced tomatoes with their juice, wine, and black beans. Simmer on low heat for 20 minutes to allow flavors to combine. Serve topped with diced avocado and cilantro if desired.