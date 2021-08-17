Taste | Recipe: Blackened Catfish

Dry each catfish filet dry with a paper towel and lay them on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack. Sprinkle one side of each filet with the seasoning mix, pressing it into the fish. Turn the fish over and repeat

Let the fish rest while you melt the butter in a cast iron pan (or heavy frying pan) over medium-high heat. Lay each fish filet in the melted butter and fry for 8 minutes or until the crust begins to blacken but not burn. Flip the fish and fry until the fish is done. The fish should reach an internal temperature of 145°F when done.