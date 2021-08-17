Taste | Recipe: Blackened Catfish

Blackened is a Cajun cooking method for fish that renders a dark crust once the fish is pan fried in butter and spices. The characteristic color results from browned butter and charred spices
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 25
Ingredients
1 tablespoon paprika
2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon white pepper
½ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup butter
4 6-ounce catfish
Directions
To make the blackening seasoning mix, combine the paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, onion powder, dried oregano, salt, dried thyme, white and black pepper in a mixing bowl and set aside
Dry each catfish filet dry with a paper towel and lay them on a baking sheet lined with a wire rack. Sprinkle one side of each filet with the seasoning mix, pressing it into the fish. Turn the fish over and repeat
Let the fish rest while you melt the butter in a cast iron pan (or heavy frying pan) over medium-high heat. Lay each fish filet in the melted butter and fry for 8 minutes or until the crust begins to blacken but not burn. Flip the fish and fry until the fish is done. The fish should reach an internal temperature of 145°F when done.