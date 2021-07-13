Taste | Recipe: Cherry Buckle

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Remove the stems from the cherries then pit them and cut them in half. Set the cherries aside while you prepare the cake.

To prepare the cake, cream together the sugar, butter, and egg in a mixing bowl using an electric mixer. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients alternating with the milk. Mix until the cake batter is light and creamy. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the cherries into the batter. Pour the batter into a greased 9-inch square pan and set aside.

To prepare the crumble topping, combine the sugar, flour and cinnamon. Using a pastry cutter or a fork, cut the butter into the dry ingredients by incorporating the cubes of butter into the flour mixture until the topping resembles crumbs. Sprinkle this over the top of the batter and bake for about 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the buckle comes out clean. Cool about 10 minutes before serving.

