Taste | Recipe: Chicken Fried Steak

Directions

To prepare the dredge for the steaks, mix the flour and cornstarch together and place in a shallow container. Whisk the eggs with 1 tablespoon of water to create an egg wash and pour into another shallow container. Season both the flour and egg wash with equal parts salt and pepper.

To dredge the steaks, first place one steak in the egg wash, coating on one side then flip to coat on the other side. Place the same steak into the flour, coating well on one side then flip and repeat. Place the coated steak on a wire rack-lined baking sheet to rest. Repeat the dredging process with the remaining steaks.

While you are dredging the minute steaks, heat the oil in a large frying pan. Once the oil is hot, shallow fry the minute steaks for 5 minutes on each side or until they are a golden brown color. Cook the steaks in two batches if you have a small frying pan to prevent overcrowding the pan. Once the steaks are done, remove them to the wire rack to rest while you make the milk gravy.

To make the gravy, whisk the flour into the pan drippings left in the skillet after frying the steaks until you have a smooth consistency. This creates a roux that will thicken your milk gravy. Cook the roux for 2-3 minutes then gently whisk in the milk. Let the gravy come to a low boil and cook for 8 minutes or until the gravy has thickened. Season with additional pepper. Serve with mashed potatoes. Ladle gravy over the steaks and mashed potatoes if desired.

