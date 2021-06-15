Taste | Recipe: Classic Reuben

While Thousand Island salad dressing is common on Reuben sandwiches, the early deli versions often used Russian dressing. This recipe is a nod to what many consider the classic Reuben.
Yield: 4 Sandwiches
Time: About 15 minutes
Ingredients
⅓ cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon ketchup or tomato paste
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 slices rye bread
16 slices Swiss cheese
1 pound deli sliced corned-beef
1 cup sauerkraut
4 tablespoons butter, for toasting the sandwiches
Directions
To make the dressing, combine the mayonnaise, horseradish, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl and set aside.
To make the sandwiches, spread the dressing over each slice of rye bread and place the bread (dressing side up) on a baking sheet or cutting board. Place two slices of cheese on each of four bread slices. Divide the corned beef evenly into four servings and layer each serving onto a slice of bread. Top the corned beef with the sauerkraut and two more slices of bread.
Grill the sandwiches by melting the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and frying the sandwiches on each side until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted. This will take 1-2 minutes per side. Slice the toasted Reubens in half and serve with a dill pickle spear and plain potato chips.