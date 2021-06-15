 Skip to main content
Taste | Recipe: Classic Reuben
editor's pick urgent

Taste | Recipe: Classic Reuben

Homemade Reuben Sandwich

A homemade Reuben sandwich with corned beef and sauerkraut.

 Getty Images

While Thousand Island salad dressing is common on Reuben sandwiches, the early deli versions often used Russian dressing. This recipe is a nod to what many consider the classic Reuben.

Yield: 4 Sandwiches

Time: About 15 minutes

Ingredients 

⅓ cup mayonnaise 

3 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon ketchup or tomato paste

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce 

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 slices rye bread

16 slices Swiss cheese

1 pound deli sliced corned-beef

1 cup sauerkraut

4 tablespoons butter, for toasting the sandwiches

Directions

To make the dressing, combine the mayonnaise, horseradish, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl and set aside.

To make the sandwiches, spread the dressing over each slice of rye bread and place the bread (dressing side up) on a baking sheet or cutting board. Place two slices of cheese on each of four bread slices. Divide the corned beef evenly into four servings and layer each serving onto a slice of bread. Top the corned beef with the sauerkraut and two more slices of bread. 

Grill the sandwiches by melting the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and frying the sandwiches on each side until the bread is toasted and the cheese has melted. This will take 1-2 minutes per side. Slice the toasted Reubens in half and serve with a dill pickle spear and plain potato chips. 

