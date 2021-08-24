Taste | Recipe: Crepes

Crêpes can be filled with savory or sweet ingredients, making them a good vessel for your favorite foods. Serve for breakfast stuffed with hazelnut spread and bananas or peanut butter and strawberries. Serve for lunch or dinner filled with wilted spinach, cooked mushrooms and cheese or a simple ham and cheese combination.

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

¼ cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Butter for coating the pan

Directions

To prepare the batter, place the milk, water, vanilla, eggs, and flour into the blender and pulse until they are combined. Turn the blender to low and slowly drizzle in the melted butter. Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour and up to overnight. This will allow time for the batter to rest and help prevent the crêpes from breaking while cooking.