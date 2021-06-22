Taste | Recipe: Easygoing Gazpacho

This recipe is not traditionally prepared, substituting tomato juice for the bread as a thickener. Using fresh in-season tomatoes will give the best results, but good quality canned tomatoes are a better substitute than out-of-season tomatoes. This recipe calls for whole ingredients as opposed to measured quantities, making it a bit simpler to pull together with garden vegetables - just grab what you need and prepare the soup!
Yield: 6 to 8 servings
Time: About 15 minutes plus time to chill
Ingredients
2 red bell peppers
1 yellow bell pepper
1 medium onion
1 large cucumber
2 large tomatoes (or 1 15-ounce can)
½ cup fresh lemon juice
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup fresh whole basil leaves
1 garlic clove, minced
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 can (46 ounces) tomato juice
Directions
Prepare the vegetables by deseeding the bell peppers and dicing them. Peel and dice the onion. Peel, deseed, and dice the cucumber. Deseed and dice the tomatoes. Combine all of the vegetables and reserve about one cup.
Place the lemon juice, vinegar, basil leaves, and minced garlic in a blender then add the diced vegetables. Gently blend the ingredients while slowly adding the olive oil. Stop the blending process when the vegetables reach a smooth consistency. Combine the puréed vegetables with the tomato juice until everything is well mixed. Stir in the reserved chopped vegetables. Chill for at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve in chilled bowls for best results. Soup can be stored in airtight mason jars for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.