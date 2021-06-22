Taste | Recipe: Easygoing Gazpacho

Prepare the vegetables by deseeding the bell peppers and dicing them. Peel and dice the onion. Peel, deseed, and dice the cucumber. Deseed and dice the tomatoes. Combine all of the vegetables and reserve about one cup.

Place the lemon juice, vinegar, basil leaves, and minced garlic in a blender then add the diced vegetables. Gently blend the ingredients while slowly adding the olive oil. Stop the blending process when the vegetables reach a smooth consistency. Combine the puréed vegetables with the tomato juice until everything is well mixed. Stir in the reserved chopped vegetables. Chill for at least 2 hours or overnight. Serve in chilled bowls for best results. Soup can be stored in airtight mason jars for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.