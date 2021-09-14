 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste | Recipe: 'Everything' seasoning
0 comments
editor's pick urgent

Taste | Recipe: 'Everything' seasoning

  • 0
Everything seasoning
Getty Images

This versatile seasoning can be used to top hummus, roasted vegetables, roast chicken, or avocado toast.

Yield: About 1 cup

Time: About 5 minutes 

Ingredients

½ cup toasted white sesame seeds

1 tablespoon minced dried garlic 

1 tablespoon minced dried onion

1 tablespoon flaked salt (or sea salt) 

1 tablespoon toasted black sesame seeds

2 teaspoon poppy seeds 

Directions

Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Carefully transfer the seasoning mix to a mason jar and place a clean dry seal and ring on top of the jar and tighten. Store your seasoning in your pantry for up to 12 months.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou announce expansion of childcare assistance.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Regular exercise cuts the risk of developing anxiety

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News