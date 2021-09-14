Taste | Recipe: 'Everything' seasoning

Niki Davis FOR THE SOUTHERN
This versatile seasoning can be used to top hummus, roasted vegetables, roast chicken, or avocado toast.
Yield: About 1 cup
Time: About 5 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup toasted white sesame seeds
1 tablespoon minced dried garlic
1 tablespoon minced dried onion
1 tablespoon flaked salt (or sea salt)
1 tablespoon toasted black sesame seeds
2 teaspoon poppy seeds
Directions
Place all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and stir to combine. Carefully transfer the seasoning mix to a mason jar and place a clean dry seal and ring on top of the jar and tighten. Store your seasoning in your pantry for up to 12 months.

