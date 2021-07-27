Taste | Recipe: Honey Ginger Chicken Kebabs

With versatile ingredients, this recipe serves as a base for your kebabs. Prepare as listed or substitute agave nectar for the honey and sesame oil in place of the neutral oil. Replace the soy sauce with a reduced sodium version or gluten free tamari. Your favorite hot sauce can replace the red pepper flakes and feel free to use more or less garlic to suit your preference.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: About 2 hours including time to marinate
Ingredients for the Marinade
¼ cup neutral oil
¼ cup honey
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup rice vinegar
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger root
1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 garlic cloves, minced
Ingredients for the kebabs
3 chicken skinless, boneless breasts
3 red bell peppers
2 large zucchini
2 small onions
1 pint whole button mushrooms
Directions
Whisk together the marinade ingredients in a bowl until everything is well combined. Set the bowl aside while you prepare your chicken. Cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces and place in the marinade and toss to combine. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.
While the chicken is marinating, soak 8 bamboo skewers in cold water. To prepare the peppers, cut them in half and remove the stem and seeds then cut them into approximately 1-inch pieces. Trim the ends off the zucchini and slice them into rounds about ¾ of an inch thick. Peel the onions and chop them into pieces similar in size to the peppers. To prepare the mushrooms, remove any dirt with a paper town and set them aside with the remaining vegetables.
Preheat your grill to medium-high heat (about 400°F). To skewer the kebabs, thread the chicken and vegetables in an alternating pattern onto each bamboo skewer. Grill over direct heat for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Turn the skewers several times during the cooking process.