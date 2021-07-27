Taste | Recipe: Honey Ginger Chicken Kebabs

2 small onions

1 pint whole button mushrooms

Directions

Whisk together the marinade ingredients in a bowl until everything is well combined. Set the bowl aside while you prepare your chicken. Cut the chicken into 1-inch pieces and place in the marinade and toss to combine. Cover the bowl and place in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

While the chicken is marinating, soak 8 bamboo skewers in cold water. To prepare the peppers, cut them in half and remove the stem and seeds then cut them into approximately 1-inch pieces. Trim the ends off the zucchini and slice them into rounds about ¾ of an inch thick. Peel the onions and chop them into pieces similar in size to the peppers. To prepare the mushrooms, remove any dirt with a paper town and set them aside with the remaining vegetables.

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat (about 400°F). To skewer the kebabs, thread the chicken and vegetables in an alternating pattern onto each bamboo skewer. Grill over direct heat for 15 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through. Turn the skewers several times during the cooking process.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0