 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taste | Recipe: Pesto Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner
0 comments
editor's pick urgent

Taste | Recipe: Pesto Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sheet dinner
Getty Images

Familiar flavors of Italian food come through in this quick sheet pan dinner. Thicker chicken breasts and bone-in chicken will take longer to cook. Alternatively, and for a faster cook time, use 8-10 chicken tenderloins or butterfly thicker chicken breasts.

Yield: 4 Servings

Time: About 30 minutes 

Ingredients

1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained 

1 pint cherry tomatoes 

2 tablespoons olive oil 

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil 

1 teaspoon sea salt or smoked sea salt (optional) 

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts about 1” thick at the center

1 teaspoon salt (optional)

1 teaspoon pepper (optional)

¼ cup pesto

4 slices fresh or 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese  

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425°F. To prepare the vegetables, pat the artichokes dry with a paper towel and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the cherry tomatoes to the bowl. Add the olive oil, garlic, basil, and sea salt to the bowl and toss the vegetables until they are well coated. Set the bowl aside. 

Prepare the chicken breasts by laying them out on a lined baking sheet pan. Pat them dry with a paper towel and season each with salt and pepper if desired. Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto evenly over each chicken breast.

Place the vegetables on the baking sheet around the chicken in an even layer. Roast for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches 165°F in the center. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and place a slice of cheese (or ¼ cup shredded cheese) on each chicken breast. Return to the oven long enough for the cheese to melt. Let the chicken rest a few minutes before serving.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the first Mexican chef to win a Michelin Star

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Gretchen's table: Tahini-ginger noodle salad the answer to zucchini overload
Food & Cooking

Gretchen's table: Tahini-ginger noodle salad the answer to zucchini overload

  • Updated

Like many home cooks who also garden, I get great satisfaction using the herbs and vegetables I grow each summer in whatever I'm cooking that day. As such, one of my favorite things to do during my early-morning walks is to check out other people's gardens to see how my green(ish) thumb stacks up. When it comes to summer squash, I always lose out to an elderly neighbor who grows some of the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News