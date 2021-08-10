Taste | Recipe: Pesto Chicken Sheet Pan Dinner

Familiar flavors of Italian food come through in this quick sheet pan dinner. Thicker chicken breasts and bone-in chicken will take longer to cook. Alternatively, and for a faster cook time, use 8-10 chicken tenderloins or butterfly thicker chicken breasts.
Yield: 4 Servings
Time: About 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 can (14 ounces) artichoke hearts, drained
1 pint cherry tomatoes
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon sea salt or smoked sea salt (optional)
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts about 1” thick at the center
1 teaspoon salt (optional)
1 teaspoon pepper (optional)
¼ cup pesto
4 slices fresh or 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
Preheat your oven to 425°F. To prepare the vegetables, pat the artichokes dry with a paper towel and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the cherry tomatoes to the bowl. Add the olive oil, garlic, basil, and sea salt to the bowl and toss the vegetables until they are well coated. Set the bowl aside.
Prepare the chicken breasts by laying them out on a lined baking sheet pan. Pat them dry with a paper towel and season each with salt and pepper if desired. Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto evenly over each chicken breast.
Place the vegetables on the baking sheet around the chicken in an even layer. Roast for 25 minutes or until the chicken reaches 165°F in the center. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and place a slice of cheese (or ¼ cup shredded cheese) on each chicken breast. Return to the oven long enough for the cheese to melt. Let the chicken rest a few minutes before serving.