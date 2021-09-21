 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick urgent

Taste | Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Spice Dessert

  • 0
web-file-taste-food-cake
Getty Images

‘Tis the season for all things pumpkin and pumpkin spice. This dessert mimics the flavor of pumpkin pie, adds the buttery crumble of cake and pecans to the top.

Yield: 12 servings

Time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) pure pumpkin

½ cup sugar 

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

2 eggs

1 cup evaporated milk

1 package (15.25 ounces) yellow or butter golden cake mix

½ cup butter, melted

½ cup chopped pecans

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Using cooking spray or butter, prepare a 9x13 baking dish and set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat the pumpkin, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice together in a medium bowl until the mixture is creamy. Incorporate the eggs, one at a time, with the pumpkin. Gently whisk in the milk and continue mixing until everything is well combined. Pour the pumpkin batter into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top in an even layer then drizzle the melted butter over the top of the cake mix. Sprinkle the chopped pecans over the cake and bake for about 45 minutes.

People are also reading…

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace Hou announce expansion of childcare assistance.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taste | Recipe: Crepes

Taste | Recipe: Crepes

Crêpes can be filled with savory or sweet ingredients, making them a good vessel for your favorite foods. Serve for breakfast stuffed with haz…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The future of extracurricular activities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News