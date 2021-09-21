Taste | Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Spice Dessert

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Using cooking spray or butter, prepare a 9x13 baking dish and set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat the pumpkin, sugar, and pumpkin pie spice together in a medium bowl until the mixture is creamy. Incorporate the eggs, one at a time, with the pumpkin. Gently whisk in the milk and continue mixing until everything is well combined. Pour the pumpkin batter into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the cake mix over the top in an even layer then drizzle the melted butter over the top of the cake mix. Sprinkle the chopped pecans over the cake and bake for about 45 minutes.