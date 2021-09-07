Taste | Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Coffee and Cardamom

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Combine the olive oil, brown sugar, cardamom, instant coffee, and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined. Set the bowl aside to prepare the carrots. Trim the ends off of the carrots, peel them, and cut them into diagonal slices about 2 inches long. Add the carrots to the mixing bowl and toss them in the oil mixture until they are well coated. Place the carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes or until they are fork-tender.