Taste | Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Coffee and Cardamom
Taste | Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Coffee and Cardamom

After San Francisco Chef Daniel Patterson started roasting carrots on coffee beans, the internet exploded with coffee roasted carrots. This recipe plays off that trend, adding warm cardamom spice to enhance the flavor profile of the sweet carrots. 

Yield: 4 servings

Time: 40 minutes 

Ingredients 

1 tablespoon olive oil 

1 teaspoon brown sugar 

1 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon medium roast instant coffee 

½ teaspoon salt

2 pounds rainbow carrots

Directions

Preheat your oven to 425°F. Combine the olive oil, brown sugar, cardamom, instant coffee, and salt in a mixing bowl and whisk until combined. Set the bowl aside to prepare the carrots. Trim the ends off of the carrots, peel them, and cut them into diagonal slices about 2 inches long. Add the carrots to the mixing bowl and toss them in the oil mixture until they are well coated. Place the carrots in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes or until they are fork-tender.  

