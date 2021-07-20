Taste | Recipe: Shrimp Ceviche

With easily accessible ingredients, this recipe will let you ease into homemade ceviche by using poached shrimp balanced with lemon and lime juice. Familiar flavors of tomato, cucumber, and red onion make this dish ideal for serving with tortillas chips.
Yield: 4 to 6 servings
Time: About 90 minutes including time to marinate
Ingredients
1 pound raw medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice (about 3 limes)
¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 2 lemons)
½ teaspoon salt
1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely diced
1 cup diced cucumber
1 cup diced tomato (1 large tomato, seeded)
½ cup finely diced red onion (½ red onion)
½ cup lightly chopped cilantro leaves
Directions
To poach the shrimp, bring a large pot of salted water to a low rolling boil. Turn off the heat, then place the shrimp in the water and let cook for 2 minutes or until the shrimp are pink and firm to the touch. Drain the shrimp and set them aside to cool.
When the shrimp are cool enough to touch, cut them into ½-inch pieces and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the lime juice, lemon juice, and salt and toss to coat. Add the jalapeño pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cilantro and toss to combine. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.