Taste | Recipe: Watermelon salsa
Taste | Recipe: Watermelon salsa

Mexican grilled chicken tacos with watermelon salsa

Watermelon salsa can be paired with grilled chicken, pork or kabobs. 

 Getty Images

Serve this salsa with grilled chicken or pork or alongside grilled kabobs for a refreshing addition to your meal. To chiffonade your basil, stack the leaves, roll them, then slice crosswise into thin ribbons. 

Yield: About 2 cups 

Time: About 10 minutes 

Ingredients

¾ pound watermelon flesh, seeded

1 tablespoon diced Anaheim or jalapeño pepper 

¼ cup diced sweet onion

1 tablespoon olive oil 

2 teaspoons basil chiffonade (about 10 large leaves)

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 teaspoon honey

½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Dice the watermelon, reserving any juice, and place into a large mixing bowl. Add the diced pepper and onion and toss to combine. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, basil, lime zest, honey, and salt with the reserved watermelon juice. Pour this over the watermelon combination and gently stir until everything is well coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve the watermelon salsa the same day for best results.

Satisfy your cravings

