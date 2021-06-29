Taste | Recipe: Watermelon salsa

Serve this salsa with grilled chicken or pork or alongside grilled kabobs for a refreshing addition to your meal. To chiffonade your basil, stack the leaves, roll them, then slice crosswise into thin ribbons.

Dice the watermelon, reserving any juice, and place into a large mixing bowl. Add the diced pepper and onion and toss to combine. In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the olive oil, basil, lime zest, honey, and salt with the reserved watermelon juice. Pour this over the watermelon combination and gently stir until everything is well coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve the watermelon salsa the same day for best results.