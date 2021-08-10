Taste | Sheet pans — make family dinner nights easy

A little preparation and a good sheet pan make dinner a cinch. As we approach the back-to-school season, sheet pan dinners will help make otherwise hectic school nights a bit calmer. Few ingredients, simplicity, and versatility make these “one-sheeters” especially attractive for the busy homecook.
Sheet pan dinners are simple because all of the meal’s ingredients are placed on a baking sheet and roasted in the oven together, making both preparation and clean-up easy. Your protein, vegetables, beans, and even starchy potatoes all go in the oven and cook while you attend to other duties or just watch your favorite Netflix show and relax.
Sheet Pan Dinner Basics
A basic sheet pan dinner consists of vegetables tossed in a little olive oil and seasoning. These are spread on one end of the sheet pan. Protein is cut or sliced into single-serving portions and placed in the center of the pan. Keeping similar foods together makes adding additional ingredients easier. Season your protein to your liking. Honey dijon skinless boneless chicken breasts or teriyaki salmon filets work well in sheet pan dinners.
Not all food will cook at the same rate, so placing items in the oven first that take longer to cook (think potatoes) will provide better results. Foods, like asparagus, that take less time to cook can be added to the sheet pan later.
Be mindful of ingredients like zucchini and summer squash that lose liquid when they roast. Setting your oven to a high temperature will help evaporate the liquid so food truly does roast instead of steaming. Temperatures between 350°F and 425°F are ideal.
Preparation can be done the night before if you are typically crunched for time at the dinner hour. After you buy groceries, prepare vegetables and refrigerate them in containers for individual meals. Marinate meat overnight in the refrigerator. At dinner time, just grab the containers, place the ingredients on the sheet pan and pop the pan in the oven to roast.
Sheet Pan Dinner Tips
Start with a heavy sheet pan that is flat and has sides of about one inch. Traditional sheet pans are either stainless steel or aluminum and come in various sizes. Your home oven should accommodate quarter sheet pans (9½”x13”) and half pans (18”x13”). Full sheet pans are 18”x36” in size and may not fit, so measure before purchasing this size. Jelly roll pans and cookie sheets are not the same as the heavy-duty baking sheet, so be careful if you attempt using one of these - you may have more of a mess on your hands.
Clean-up is pretty easy already, but make it even faster by lining your sheet pan with aluminum foil, parchment paper, or a silicone mat that fits your pan. This will prevent sticky messes from burning onto your pan making the pan notoriously hard to clean. Simply toss the foil or parchment paper in the trash once it cools down after cooking or clean your silicone mat.
Cut vegetables in larger or smaller pieces to help even out the overall cooking time. Carrots take longer, so cut them into smaller pieces, while onions can be cut into larger pieces to cook at the same rate
Leave plenty of space between the food. Overcrowding will prevent even cooking. It can also prevent liquid from evaporating. For best results, lay your food in the sheet pan in a single layer.
If you prefer rice or pasta with your meals, prepare a double or triple batch at the start of the week and refrigerate to use for meals throughout the week.
Sheet pan dinners are versatile, allowing you to use any ingredients you wish with any flavor combination you like. They make getting dinner on the table easy on busy weeknights.