Taste | Sheet pans — make family dinner nights easy

Be mindful of ingredients like zucchini and summer squash that lose liquid when they roast. Setting your oven to a high temperature will help evaporate the liquid so food truly does roast instead of steaming. Temperatures between 350°F and 425°F are ideal.

Preparation can be done the night before if you are typically crunched for time at the dinner hour. After you buy groceries, prepare vegetables and refrigerate them in containers for individual meals. Marinate meat overnight in the refrigerator. At dinner time, just grab the containers, place the ingredients on the sheet pan and pop the pan in the oven to roast.

Sheet Pan Dinner Tips

Start with a heavy sheet pan that is flat and has sides of about one inch. Traditional sheet pans are either stainless steel or aluminum and come in various sizes. Your home oven should accommodate quarter sheet pans (9½”x13”) and half pans (18”x13”). Full sheet pans are 18”x36” in size and may not fit, so measure before purchasing this size. Jelly roll pans and cookie sheets are not the same as the heavy-duty baking sheet, so be careful if you attempt using one of these - you may have more of a mess on your hands.