Taste | The Air Fryer — a summertime kitchen savior

As the temperature outside increases, our desire to heat up kitchens with oven cooking decreases. An air fryer may just be the answer to cooking in the heat of the summer. This trendy small appliance has been touted as a healthier option to deep-fat frying, but let’s take a different look at the little contraption.

How an Air Fryer Works

Air fryers don’t actually fry your food. The appliance is more like a counter-top mini convection oven than a fryer. Your food is placed in a basket or on a tray and the appliance cooks the food by blowing hot air around it. This convection effect browns and crisps the food as it cooks.

While air fryers are more convenient than your range oven or even a traditional fryer, their relatively small capacity may be the one downfall for a larger family. You may be relegated to cooking small batches of food at a time for the best results. That said, several fryers on the market now hold larger amounts; a 6-quart basket air fryer will handle enough for four servings of most foods.