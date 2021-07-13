Taste | The landscape, seasons and cultures shape Great Lakes cuisine

Sturgeon and whitefish are traditional to the Great Lakes but salmon and rainbow trout are also common today. Wild game and farm-raised deer, elk, rabbit, and duck round out the chicken, beef and pork that are more frequently eaten.

Vegetables include the native corn, beans, and squash along with Jerusalem artichokes. Cabbage, potatoes, kohlrabi, and radish are commonly associated with the European immigrants to the region but have been incorporated into the cuisine.

Cherries and apples might come to mind when you think of Michigan fruits, but pears and plums are also grown in the region. A variety of berries are also grown, including blueberries, blackberries, and black raspberries.

While much of our food is available year-round, the stark seasonality of the Great Lakes region traditionally means eating fresh foods in season and preserving foods for the colder winter months. Milk was made into cheeses that would age well and meats were made into sausage or smoked. Summer fruits were made into jams to preserve flavor and vegetables were canned or pickled. Grains were used to brew beer that would be enjoyed all year long.

If these foods sound familiar to you, there is a good reason. The Great Lakes and Mississippi River have long been associated with transporting goods, including food. Not to mention, the same immigrant groups that settled the Great Lakes region settled in our Southern Illinois region. As a result, many of these same food traditions are also part of our lives. Fish fries and food festivals are abundant there and here and while cellaring food is not common, many people still preserve summer’s bounty across the greater Midwest. These food traditions are what give each American region its culinary identity.

