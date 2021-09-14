Taste | The origin story (sort of) of the 'everything' bagel

Which is true? I’ll let you decide. I posit this, however, a food guide for Syosset, New York published in a 1977 newspaper concluded the best bagels came from a store named Bagel Master. The store served “something called an everything bagel” topped with none other than salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion and garlic for customers who couldn’t make a decision. Bagel Master still serves an Everything bagel for $1.10.

Everything Seasoning

Sleuthing aside, the popularity of the Everything bagel sparked a trend that moved across the United States around 2015. Everything seasoning became a buzzword in 2016. Then Trader Joe’s introduced its “Everything But The Bagel: Sesame Seasoning Blend” in 2017. After that, recipes for Everything everything were popping up everywhere. The New York Times published a recipe for Everything Parker House Rolls and Everything donuts made appearances in bakeries.

Everything seasoning is a combination of the famous bagel topping - white and black sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt. Recipes for the seasoning are numerous but each is slightly nuanced by variation in the amount of ingredients.