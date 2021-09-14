Taste | The origin story (sort of) of the 'everything' bagel

It all began with a bagel topped with a mix of sesame seeds, garlic, onion, salt and poppy seeds. Over the last few years, the “Everything” bagel has inspired a flurry of “Everything” recipes from cucumber salad to avocado toast. But where exactly did the Everything bagel originate?
The Origin Story. Sort of.
It may have been in 1980, or earlier in 1977, or still earlier in 1973. The jury is out on that particular detail. In 2008, the New Yorker published a story indicating David Gussin of Queens, New York, invented the popular bagel while working. As the story goes, at age 15, Gussin was cleaning seeds from the bottom of an oven and, instead of wasting them, combined the seeds with other spices and topped bagels with the mixture.That was in 1980.
Once the article was published, a blog post written by marketing guru Seth Godin appeared claiming he had served Everything bagels in 1977 while working in a New York bakery. It is a plausible, albeit short, story.
Plausible, too, is the story media personality Brandon Steiner told on his blog in 2016 about “screwing around with different combinations of toppings” when he was a night baker. At the ripe old age of 14, he decided to toss all the ingredients on a bagel at once and invented the Everything bagel.
Which is true? I’ll let you decide. I posit this, however, a food guide for Syosset, New York published in a 1977 newspaper concluded the best bagels came from a store named Bagel Master. The store served “something called an everything bagel” topped with none other than salt, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion and garlic for customers who couldn’t make a decision. Bagel Master still serves an Everything bagel for $1.10.
Everything Seasoning
Sleuthing aside, the popularity of the Everything bagel sparked a trend that moved across the United States around 2015. Everything seasoning became a buzzword in 2016. Then Trader Joe’s introduced its “Everything But The Bagel: Sesame Seasoning Blend” in 2017. After that, recipes for Everything everything were popping up everywhere. The New York Times published a recipe for Everything Parker House Rolls and Everything donuts made appearances in bakeries.
Everything seasoning is a combination of the famous bagel topping - white and black sesame seeds, garlic, onion, poppy seeds, and sea salt. Recipes for the seasoning are numerous but each is slightly nuanced by variation in the amount of ingredients.
Some call for roasted sesame seeds while others call for raw (which keep longer). Some recipes lean a bit more toward Indian spice mixes with the inclusion of Nigella seeds. Others lean more German and add caraway seeds. That is, of course, the beauty of mixing your own Everything seasoning - you can add anything and everything you wish to make it your own.
As for how to use this trendy seasoning, that, too, is your choice. It can be added to savory and sweet recipes, although the sweet combination may be an acquired taste for some. Use it on roasted chicken and pork loins or toss vegetables in olive oil and Everything seasoning before roasting. Top your morning avocado toast or your scrambled eggs with it. Sprinkle it over your salad for a little extra crunch. The uses are many, as are the recipes now available.