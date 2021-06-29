Taste | Watermelon: A sweet, summertime treat

Juicy, sweet, and sometimes a little messy, watermelon is a summertime backyard barbecue favorite. We love it so much that the average American eats nearly 16 pounds of watermelon each year, and most of that is during summer months. While we typically eat it by itself right off the rind or in chunks, watermelon can be incorporated into both sweet and savory recipes. '
If you ever watched your grandpa sprinkle salt on watermelon slices, there’s a good reason. Salt heightens the flavor and brings out the melon’s natural sweetness. Paring watermelon with salty cheese like feta is another way to do the same.
Lightly grilling watermelon slices is a relatively failsafe way to deviate from your normal watermelon eating habits. Where cold restricts flavor, the heat will bring out more of the melon’s natural balance between sweet and savory.
You can pair watermelon with a variety of other fruits and vegetables to make unique salads and side dishes. Avocado, chili peppers, cucumber, lemon and lime, lettuce, and red onion are good choices, as are other melons. Mint and basil are herbs to try, along with balsamic vinegar or a balsamic glaze. Eat watermelon sides with white meats, white fish, shrimp and beans - roasted garbanzo beans make a great crouton for a watermelon salad.
Selecting Watermelon to Purchase
Do you thump your watermelon before you buy it? Many people are true to this sound check when picking a watermelon. A deep, hollow sound tells you the melon has more water and is on the ripe side. There are a few other ways to ensure a ripe melon goes home with you.
Look for a strong and consistent pattern in the stripes of the watermelon. Green stripes should be dark and deep while the pale stripes should be a creamy or light yellow color. A shiny watermelon is probably underripe, so go for a dull exterior.
Take a look at the field spot - the part of the watermelon that rested on the ground in the melon patch. It should be a creamy or pale yellow color. The stem should be dry and yellow to brown in color. A green stem indicates an underripe melon.
Fun Facts About Watermelon
Watermelon is 92 percent water. As a result, this fruit is a great way to add to your fluid intake on hot summer days.
There are over 300 types of watermelon grown in the United States but only 50 of these are grown for grocery stores. Check local farmers markets or grocers that carry local produce for the freshest melons.
While we’re primarily used to red watermelons, others are varying shades of white, yellow and green.
The largest watermelon weighed in at 270 pounds, according to the Guiness Book of World Records. It was grown in 2005 by Lloyd Bright.
Can you spit watermelon seeds very far? Jason Schayot can! He holds the world record for watermelon seed spitting; set in 1995 at 75 feet, 2 inches.
Whether you eat it by the slice or mixed in a unique salad, watermelon is a sweet summertime treat and a fun ingredient to pair with a variety of other foods.