Taste | Watermelon: A sweet, summertime treat

Do you thump your watermelon before you buy it? Many people are true to this sound check when picking a watermelon. A deep, hollow sound tells you the melon has more water and is on the ripe side. There are a few other ways to ensure a ripe melon goes home with you.

Look for a strong and consistent pattern in the stripes of the watermelon. Green stripes should be dark and deep while the pale stripes should be a creamy or light yellow color. A shiny watermelon is probably underripe, so go for a dull exterior.

Take a look at the field spot - the part of the watermelon that rested on the ground in the melon patch. It should be a creamy or pale yellow color. The stem should be dry and yellow to brown in color. A green stem indicates an underripe melon.

Fun Facts About Watermelon

Watermelon is 92 percent water. As a result, this fruit is a great way to add to your fluid intake on hot summer days.

There are over 300 types of watermelon grown in the United States but only 50 of these are grown for grocery stores. Check local farmers markets or grocers that carry local produce for the freshest melons.