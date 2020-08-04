Teetotaler Lucy Hayes didn't serve alcohol in the Hayes White House

Born in 1831, Lucy Webb Hayes was raised with good sense and frugal notions. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio to Dr. James Webb and Maria Cook. When her father died of cholera in 1833, Lucy’s mother took in washing to provide for her three children.
Education was important to her family, and Lucy and her two brothers all graduated from college — Lucy from Cincinnati Wesleyan Female College in 1850. She was a friend to women’s suffrage and an advocate for African Americans. She was above reproach and a staunch supporter of the temperance movement.
Lucy met Rutherford B. Hayes when she was just 14 years old. Years later, on Dec. 30, 1852, they were wed, and thus began her journey to first lady of the United States by way of Ohio. After a close election in 1876, Rutherford B. Hayes was declared president on March 1, 1877 and the nation gained its first first lady college graduate.
The Hayes White House
Lucy Hayes was the first presidential wife to be commonly referred to as first lady in America’s press. Advances in technology in the newspaper industry meant the whole country could see sketches of first lady Hayes from the 1877 inauguration in addition to descriptions of her formal attire and demeanor.
During the Hayes administration, state dinners and weekly receptions were kept as tradition stated. Wine was only served once, at a banquet honoring the Grand Duke Alexis of Russia, after which the Hayeses publicly declared never again would alcohol be served. This allegedly earned Lucy her tart nickname: "Lemonade Lucy."
Even though Lucy supported the temperance movement and alcohol was banned at the White House, entertaining went on — but in a slightly different way. One written account notes “water flowed like champaign!”
Her personal character, however, was anything but tart. She was well regarded in her own right, having served as Ohio’s first lady during her husband’s three terms as governor. This undoubtedly prepared her for the formal side of entertaining in the White House, but it was her kind and motherly nature that started one of the oldest White House traditions.
In 1878, after Easter eggs were banned from the Capitol grounds, Lucy opened up the White House grounds and invited children to what would be the first Easter Egg Roll. The cost of admission was three colored Easter eggs. This tradition is now over 140 years old.
Lemonade Lucy
Lucy’s grandfather, Isaac Cook, was an advocate of the temperance movement and convinced young Lucy to live by the same morals. Lucy’s stance on alcohol played a role in the banning of spirits in the Hayes White House, although she was against prohibition as a control method. She never joined any of the temperance groups of the time, fearing it would stain her husband’s progress as president.
She was considered a “teetotaler,” a term used in the mid-1800s to describe a person who abstains from alcoholic beverages. The nickname “Lemonade Lucy” didn’t actually appear in written references until after Lucy’s death in 1889.
These newspaper articles penned the nickname while indicating Washington had known her by it during her tenure as first lady — and they might well have. One of the earlier articles from an 1893 Charlotte (North Carolina) Observer defended the nickname, declaring it was attached to a woman who kept up with the “eminent respectability” of the Hayes administration.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.