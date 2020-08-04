Teetotaler Lucy Hayes didn't serve alcohol in the Hayes White House

Even though Lucy supported the temperance movement and alcohol was banned at the White House, entertaining went on — but in a slightly different way. One written account notes “water flowed like champaign!”

Her personal character, however, was anything but tart. She was well regarded in her own right, having served as Ohio’s first lady during her husband’s three terms as governor. This undoubtedly prepared her for the formal side of entertaining in the White House, but it was her kind and motherly nature that started one of the oldest White House traditions.

In 1878, after Easter eggs were banned from the Capitol grounds, Lucy opened up the White House grounds and invited children to what would be the first Easter Egg Roll. The cost of admission was three colored Easter eggs. This tradition is now over 140 years old.

Lemonade Lucy

Lucy’s grandfather, Isaac Cook, was an advocate of the temperance movement and convinced young Lucy to live by the same morals. Lucy’s stance on alcohol played a role in the banning of spirits in the Hayes White House, although she was against prohibition as a control method. She never joined any of the temperance groups of the time, fearing it would stain her husband’s progress as president.