Thanksgiving will look different this year. Here are some recipes to consider.

As the holidays draw near, many of us are beginning to think about Thanksgiving menus. Thanksgivings of years past may have been filled with large family gatherings or multiple gatherings as we traveled from home to home to visit with loved ones.
Large turkeys have been the centerpiece on tables covered with various side dishes and desserts. We have sat in large groups, passing platters and plates across and around to fill our bellies with a sleep-inducing meal.
This year will probably look different. Instead of multiple get-togethers or large friendsgiving celebrations, we may be limited to our immediate families and just a few friends. The turkey day meal will look different, too. No longer will there be a need for the 20-pound bird gracing our meal. Instead, a smaller version may be more appropriate.
If you are trying to limit visits to stores, consider buying locally sourced fowl and produce. This will not only ensure a delicious celebration of seasonal fare, but will help our local producers as well.
A variety of winter squash will be available along with hearty, leafy, dark greens. You will likely find red potatoes, sweet potatoes and plenty of turnips. While we’re at the end of the season for broccoli, green beans, mushrooms and cabbage, farms may still have some on hand. Combined with pantry staples, a variety of scrumptious side dishes can be created with these vegetables.
Instead of roasting a large turkey this year, consider a bone-in turkey breast, especially if your family prefers white meat. This will cut down on cooking time but still provide that traditional centerpiece when carved and served on a platter. Duck, chicken and Cornish game hens are other options for smaller groups.
We are doing many things very differently this year, and Thanksgiving will be one more. No matter how you spend yours, we hope these recipes will provide some inspiration to purchase items from your local farms and get a little creative in your kitchen.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog and a regular contributor to The Southern Illinoisan's weekly Taste section. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
