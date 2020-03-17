The alien among vegetables: romanesco

It looks like an alien among vegetables. It is related to cabbage and Brussels sprouts. It tastes like a nutty cauliflower. What is it? Romanesco!
Sometimes called Roman cauliflower, romanesco is native to Italy. Botanists believe that it came about in the 16th century as a result of selective breeding by Italian farmers. The chartreuse spiral buds on a romanesco form a mathematical fractal — each bud is composed of a series of smaller buds. This is what creates its funky shape.
Romanesco arrived in the United States sometime in the 1970s and is grown primarily on the East coast. It didn’t become readily available until the 1990s. If you are fortunate enough to find one of these beauties locally, pick one up. Choose romanesco heads that are vibrant in color. The head should be heavy with solid stems and no signs of wilting.
To store fresh romanesco, cover it with a damp flour sack kitchen towel and place it in a perforated plastic bag. Store it stem up in the refrigerator to prevent the condensation from discoloring this pretty green vegetable.
Romanesco can be used in the same way cauliflower is used in cooking. It is best used within a day or two of purchase, but certainly within a week. When eaten raw, the flavor is mildly grassy and earthy. When cooked, the sweetness comes through with a nutty flavor.
You have free articles remaining.
Steaming the florets in the same way you do broccoli is one of the simplest preparations. The leaves and stems can be cooked with the florets — they are tender and delicious.
Another simple preparation is to blanch the romanesco florets, then shock them in an ice bath to preserve the bright green color. Add these to salads or other cold dishes. Blanched romanesco can also be added to other vegetables and pickled.
Roasting or sautéing with good olive oil and garlic will bring out its flavor. You can eat these as is or add them to pasta or rice dishes.
Romanesco pairs well with butter and olive oil. Garlic, curry, red pepper flakes, and paprika are good spices to use. Funky cheeses that accompany romanesco include Gruyere, Parmesan, and blue. Green olives and sundried tomatoes are also good partners.
Romanesco is a versatile addition to your diet and will certainly be a conversation starter among friends.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com