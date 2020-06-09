The curious kohlrabi looks strange, but is full of flavor

This summer, Taste will be dedicated to specialty crops grown right here in Southern Illinois.
Specialty crops are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture,” and we have plenty of them in our region to try. While we won’t be able to cover everything, we will focus on popular crops alongside some of the more unique and underappreciated items.
We will begin our summer food adventure with the German cabbage turnip — kohlrabi. At first glance, kohlrabi looks like an upside down jellyfish, with long, leafy tentacles and a large round bulb from which they protrude. It is a curious-looking creature, but one full of flavor. Kohlrabi is also full of vitamins A and C. The flavor of the green or purple bulb resembles cabbage, but the texture is more like a raw turnip or potato.
Kohlrabi has a long history and is common in many cuisines, especially German, but also Italian, Chinese, and African. While kohlrabi has been grown here in the United States since 1806, many of us have never eaten or even seen one. The plant likes cooler weather and is available locally in the spring and fall. You will be able to find them at the local farmers markets for another few weeks.
Processing and storing kohlrabi
To uncover the kohlrabi bulb, simply trim or cut away the stems where they attach to the bulb. The outer layer of the bulb can be very dense and fibrous. Most people prefer to peel the bulb to expose the inner flesh. Use a sharp paring knife to slice away this outer layer.
Once the leaves are removed, the bulb portion will last in your refrigerator for up to 3 months. Store the bulbs in a perforated plastic bag in the crisper. If the leaves are still attached, they will last for about a month in the refrigerator.
Cooking kohlrabi
Much like root vegetables, kohlrabi can be steamed, boiled, sautéed, and roasted. The leaves are also edible and can be cooked in the same way as other dark greens and turn out similar to cooked collard greens.
The outer leaves are heavier and more bitter — they are also very large. For best results, separate the leaf from the stem before cooking. Cook these larger leaves low and slow to remove the bitterness. The inner leaves tend to be smaller, more tender, and sweeter. These are best added to soups and pasta recipes.
Kohlrabi can certainly be a stand-alone side dish, but can easily be added to other recipes. Sliced kohlrabi can be added to potatoes for scalloped or au gratin dishes. Boil them and add to mashed potatoes to give the popular side a boost of nutrients. Add diced kohlrabi to soups or incorporate them into your favorite breakfast hash.
When you visit this week’s farmers market, look for kohlrabi. Pick up a couple to try out and add something new to your dinner line-up.
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
