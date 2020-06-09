The curious kohlrabi looks strange, but is full of flavor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This summer, Taste will be dedicated to specialty crops grown right here in Southern Illinois.

Specialty crops are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as “fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture,” and we have plenty of them in our region to try. While we won’t be able to cover everything, we will focus on popular crops alongside some of the more unique and underappreciated items.

We will begin our summer food adventure with the German cabbage turnip — kohlrabi. At first glance, kohlrabi looks like an upside down jellyfish, with long, leafy tentacles and a large round bulb from which they protrude. It is a curious-looking creature, but one full of flavor. Kohlrabi is also full of vitamins A and C. The flavor of the green or purple bulb resembles cabbage, but the texture is more like a raw turnip or potato.

Kohlrabi has a long history and is common in many cuisines, especially German, but also Italian, Chinese, and African. While kohlrabi has been grown here in the United States since 1806, many of us have never eaten or even seen one. The plant likes cooler weather and is available locally in the spring and fall. You will be able to find them at the local farmers markets for another few weeks.

Processing and storing kohlrabi