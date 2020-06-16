× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The humble turnip deserves a place in your kitchen.

The turnip is one of the most misunderstood vegetables, disliked by many because of its pungent smell while cooking and its sharp taste. They are not common in most kitchens and, as a result, home cooks don’t always know what to do with them. That’s a simple problem to solve — just pick up a bunch at your local farmers market or direct from your favorite farm and experiment!

The turnip’s humble beginning

Turnips have long been considered peasant food, and even feed for livestock in the 1700s. Aristocracy throughout history rarely ate turnips, and when they did, the flavor was disguised with honey or heavy spices.

Turnips were even used as lanterns by Celtic people in Ireland. They would hollow out the inside — much like we do with pumpkins in October — and place embers in the turnip. This was done to ward off evil spirits; at least our poor turnip had a special use then!

Turnips arrived in the United States alongside our early European colonists and have been cultivated here ever since. They are available locally in the spring and fall, and you will likely find a few varieties at your market to try.

Preparing and storing turnips