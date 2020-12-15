The versatile quiche works with lots of flavors

No matter what definition you agree with, quiche is simple and delicious — and it is okay if you “Americanize” it with leftover mushrooms and Monterey Jack cheese. After all, the original French quiche used a bread crust as a way for bakers to utilize odd pieces of dough at the end of a day. Eggs were a way to hold everything together. The original quiche Lorraine only included bacon. The addition of Swiss or Gruyere cheese came later. In Alsace, onions are added and in England, cheddar cheese is used instead of Swiss. So, go ahead and mix up the recipe a little. Nobody’s watching.

Use basic quiche as a blueprint

You can add any flavor combination to your quiche that sounds good to you! Quiche traditionally is baked in a tart pan. Most Americans use a standard pie plate, however. The basic recipe calls for one 9-inch pie crust (store-bought or homemade), eggs, and whole milk or cream. You will, however, see variations in recipes on the number of eggs and amount of milk used. Mix in other ingredients as your desire. There are a few tips to remember.

Use dry ingredients because the moisture in items like cooked spinach will result in a soggy crust. Remove moisture by using a flour-sack kitchen towel to wring out liquid or spin wet ingredients in salad spinner.