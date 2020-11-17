'Tis the season to start baking traditional holiday cookies

The holidays summon memories of standing on a stool in Grandma’s kitchen helping her roll out sugar cookies and making a mess when icing them. You might have memories of your mom stuffing cookie dough into a cookie press and shooting out tiny little Christmas trees that you gobbled in one bite after they baked. If you’re fortunate to have cookie recipes handed down in your family, then speculaas or pfeffernusse might be in your baking line-up.

No matter what cookies on are your “to-bake list,” chances are they were part of your childhood. If you bake, you’ve likely gifted these cookies to party hosts or set trays of them out at your own parties. Keeping cookie jars full this time of year is important, too, so your own kiddos have their own holiday cookie memories.

In all of your cookie baking and eating, have you ever thought about where these traditions come from? Spritz cookies, speculaas, and even traditional cutout cookies have rich histories and maybe even surprising histories.

Spritz cookies