Try this recipe to add some Mediterranean flavor to your diet

Vegetables add color and texture to salads and main dishes. Artichokes, eggplant, red and yellow bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and zucchini are predominant in Mediterranean cuisine. These are readily available in our grocery stores, and, with the exception of artichokes, from our local farmers markets in summertime. Lemons are also widely used to add flavor and build light sauces. Sauces are thickened by reduction rather than with flour or cornstarch, making them easier to digest and packed with intense flavor.

Herbs and spices help build flavorful and satisfying meals. Stock up on fresh garlic, ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks, and fresh or dried oregano, parsley, and thyme. Herbs are available from our local farmers in late spring throughout the summer months. They are also easy to grow in small pots for use year-round. Saffron, while more expensive, is another predominant seasoning in Mediterranean food.

Dairy - yogurt and cheese - is also common. Feta cheese is typically what we think of as a Mediterreanean ingredient, but there are other notable cheeses to try. Goat cheese, or chevre, is tangy and spreadable. Halloumi is best grilled because of its texture. Parmesan-reggiano is aged for two months and used to top pastas and soups. Ricotta salata is firmer than ricotta because salt has been added. The ricotta is then pressed and aged for several months.

If the flavors of Mediterranean cuisine are calling, there are many cookbooks and websites available with a multitude of recipes to try. You may determine the flavors of Greece and southern Italy are your favorite, but explore the entire region and the differences among the countries. On the whole, Mediterreanean food is about simple ingredients combined in a simple way that results in very flavorful cooking.

