Try this recipe to add some Mediterranean flavor to your diet

Rich in olive oil and fish, Mediterranean cuisine is purported to be one of the most heart-healthy. It is recognized by the World Health Organization as both a healthy and sustainable way of eating as it is somewhat plant-based with a focus on seafood as a main protein.
This way of eating became popular in the U.S. in the 1980s after research revealed people living in Mediterranean countries suffered fewer heart attacks than those in the U.S. and northern Europe. Beyond the health benefits, the combination of vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, and whole grains with healthy fats and fish is simply delicious.
The Mediterranean region is made up of many countries — those that surround the Mediterranean Sea are commonly included when we think of cuisine. They each have their own cultural and regional differences in ingredients. In one region, fresh herbs are a mainstay while pungent dry spices prevail in another. Dishes range from mild and complex to hot and spicy.
While olive oil is the main source of added fat in Mediterranean cuisine, fatty fish like herring, sardines, tuna, mackerel and salmon provide a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids, which, according to Mayo Clinic, may help reduce inflammation in the body. While it may be a shift from our Midwestern hearty meals, adding Mediterranean-inspired meals to your weekly lineup may be as simple as incorporating fish or seafood a few times each week. Pair with a heavy dose of vegetables, beans or whole grains, and spices, and you may find a new dinnertime love.
Vegetables add color and texture to salads and main dishes. Artichokes, eggplant, red and yellow bell peppers, onion, tomatoes and zucchini are predominant in Mediterranean cuisine. These are readily available in our grocery stores, and, with the exception of artichokes, from our local farmers markets in summertime. Lemons are also widely used to add flavor and build light sauces. Sauces are thickened by reduction rather than with flour or cornstarch, making them easier to digest and packed with intense flavor.
Herbs and spices help build flavorful and satisfying meals. Stock up on fresh garlic, ground cinnamon or cinnamon sticks, and fresh or dried oregano, parsley, and thyme. Herbs are available from our local farmers in late spring throughout the summer months. They are also easy to grow in small pots for use year-round. Saffron, while more expensive, is another predominant seasoning in Mediterranean food.
Dairy - yogurt and cheese - is also common. Feta cheese is typically what we think of as a Mediterreanean ingredient, but there are other notable cheeses to try. Goat cheese, or chevre, is tangy and spreadable. Halloumi is best grilled because of its texture. Parmesan-reggiano is aged for two months and used to top pastas and soups. Ricotta salata is firmer than ricotta because salt has been added. The ricotta is then pressed and aged for several months.
If the flavors of Mediterranean cuisine are calling, there are many cookbooks and websites available with a multitude of recipes to try. You may determine the flavors of Greece and southern Italy are your favorite, but explore the entire region and the differences among the countries. On the whole, Mediterreanean food is about simple ingredients combined in a simple way that results in very flavorful cooking.