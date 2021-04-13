Want to prevent food waste? Recreate

Soup is a great way to repurpose leftovers. Start by melting cooking fat like butter in a soup pot and cooking any raw vegetables you want to incorporate. As these begin to soften, add liquid like chicken stock and toss in any cooked veggies, beans, pasta, or bite-sized chunks of meat. Add seasonings to your liking and serve with crusty bread if desired.

If you roasted a chicken for Sunday dinner, don’t discard the carcass before making stock. Stocks and broth are one of the easiest ways to use up food scraps and some leftovers while saving money by making your own version. For chicken stock, place the chicken carcass in a large stock pot and cover with water. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. If you have herbs, toss them in the pot, too. Vegetables do not need to be whole or peeled and you can use vegetable scraps. Boil the stock for at least an hour, longer for a richer flavor. Strain the stock to remove the vegetables and herbs, then package for the refrigerator or freezer. Stock will keep up to 5 days in the fridge and up to 9 months in the freezer.