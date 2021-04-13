Want to prevent food waste? Recreate

If you have ever opened your refrigerator, looked at leftover food, and felt like you were on a bad episode of “Chopped," you are not alone. We don’t want to reheat and re-eat, but remaking leftovers into a new meal can be daunting. So, leftovers sit and eventually get tossed.
Approximately one pound of food per person per day was wasted in some way in 2017, according to the USDA. This includes our leftovers that eventually wind up in the trash.
A 2017 study by the Natural Resources Defense Council found leftovers are the largest source of edible food waste in American homes. Two of the main reasons food ends up trashed are because people think it has spoiled or they don’t know what to do with the food.
Food Spoilage
Leftover food can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 4 days before there is a risk of foodborne illness, according to Mayo Clinic. This provides ample opportunity for remade meals. When using leftovers, reheat food in the microwave or on the stove to 165°F to keep the food at a safe temperature, even when incorporating into new dishes. Slow cookers are not a good option when using leftover foods as they will not reach a high enough temperature fast enough to keep the food safe.
Remade Meals
While a bit of meal planning will help you reuse leftovers in a timely manner, there are a few tricks to remember that will let you whip up a remade meal without much forethought.
Soup is a great way to repurpose leftovers. Start by melting cooking fat like butter in a soup pot and cooking any raw vegetables you want to incorporate. As these begin to soften, add liquid like chicken stock and toss in any cooked veggies, beans, pasta, or bite-sized chunks of meat. Add seasonings to your liking and serve with crusty bread if desired.
If you roasted a chicken for Sunday dinner, don’t discard the carcass before making stock. Stocks and broth are one of the easiest ways to use up food scraps and some leftovers while saving money by making your own version. For chicken stock, place the chicken carcass in a large stock pot and cover with water. Add onions, celery, carrots, garlic, salt and pepper and bring to a boil. If you have herbs, toss them in the pot, too. Vegetables do not need to be whole or peeled and you can use vegetable scraps. Boil the stock for at least an hour, longer for a richer flavor. Strain the stock to remove the vegetables and herbs, then package for the refrigerator or freezer. Stock will keep up to 5 days in the fridge and up to 9 months in the freezer.
Pasta and rice dishes are good vehicles for leftover sauces, vegetables, beans and meat. Lightly sauté leftover vegetables in a skillet then add leftover sauce and meat or beans. Toss this with cooked pasta or rice for a quick meal. If you have a lot of sauce leftover, bake the dish at 350°F for 20-30 minutes so the sauce soaks into the pasta or rice.
Leftover meat and potatoes make a great breakfast hash. Melt butter or bacon grease in a frying pan and sauté onions and green peppers before adding chunks of potatoes and meat to the skillet to heat through. Serve topped with a fried egg or two.
Chicken, beef, and pork can be remade into tacos, burritos, fajitas or quesadillas. Sauté vegetables like onions, green peppers, and corn to add to burrito and fajita filling. Use cheese to help bind quesadillas together. Serve with your favorite toppings.
You might not win “Chopped," but these tricks will help you make use of those leftovers without having to plan too far in advance. In combination with a few pantry staples, leftovers can be remade into far different meals for your family to enjoy.