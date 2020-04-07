You likely have everything you need to make beer bread at home

Many home cooks use alcohol when cooking. Adding beer to chili or red wine to pasta sauce is commonplace, but making bread using beer is something everyone should try. Beer bread is a simple recipe and really only needs three or four ingredients. Although it is simple, beer bread can also be modified to fit your personal tastes.
Why beer? Beer is a natural rising agent so you don’t need to use yeast when baking beer bread. Self-rising flour includes baking powder and salt, so combining this with beer and a little sugar is really all you need to make simple beer bread, and you probably have these in your pantry. If you only have all-purpose flour, add baking powder and salt to your bread mixture.
The beer
The first tip for making beer bread is to use a beer that you love to drink. Don’t skimp on the quality of the beer just because it is being used for cooking and not drinking. While the alcohol will evaporate during the cooking process, the flavor of the beer will remain and become the flavor profile for the bread you are baking.
Great beers to try at the beginning of your beer bread adventure are stouts, Belgians, and brown ales. Darker beers provide a sweeter taste while lighter beers will provide a crisp, fruitier flavor. The brand you select is up to you, but make sure it offers a flavor you like. Bitter beers like IPAs will need extra sugar to balance out the bitterness and may produce a bread loaf you aren’t fond of.
The bubbles
One of the reasons beer is so great to use in batters and bread is the carbonation. The bubbles escape from the bread during baking and provide a little lightness to the final product. The carbonation also makes the bread batter a bit more acidic, which limits how much gluten forms when mixing the batter. This, in turn, prevents the bread from being too tough.
The fat
Using beer in your bread recipe usually means you are replacing some other liquid, and this liquid is very likely milk. This also means that you are losing the fat that would normally be in the bread recipe. Fat offers flavor and helps with the texture of the bread and should be replaced, albeit a lack of fat isn’t a deal-breaker. Butter, margarine, lard or oil can be added to beer bread to create various flavors. Added fat will produce a softer, well-risen bread loaf that will stay fresh a little longer.
The additions
Beer bread lends itself to experimentation because it is such a simple recipe to start. Anything from herbs and spices to chopped onions and peppers can be added to create your own unique bread. Shredded or grated cheeses are great additions to beer bread, too. When using fresh vegetables — onions and jalapeño peppers are great — be sure to finely dice them so they cook completely during the baking process.
With just a few ingredients from your pantry and refrigerator, you can create a simple and unique addition to tonight’s dinner!
Niki Davis is the creator of Rooted in Foods food heritage blog. You can find her at www.rootedinfoods.com.
