You likely have everything you need to make beer bread at home

Many home cooks use alcohol when cooking. Adding beer to chili or red wine to pasta sauce is commonplace, but making bread using beer is something everyone should try. Beer bread is a simple recipe and really only needs three or four ingredients. Although it is simple, beer bread can also be modified to fit your personal tastes.

Why beer? Beer is a natural rising agent so you don’t need to use yeast when baking beer bread. Self-rising flour includes baking powder and salt, so combining this with beer and a little sugar is really all you need to make simple beer bread, and you probably have these in your pantry. If you only have all-purpose flour, add baking powder and salt to your bread mixture.

The beer

The first tip for making beer bread is to use a beer that you love to drink. Don’t skimp on the quality of the beer just because it is being used for cooking and not drinking. While the alcohol will evaporate during the cooking process, the flavor of the beer will remain and become the flavor profile for the bread you are baking.