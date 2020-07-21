Your introduction to the pattypan squash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of our more unique summer vegetables, the pattypan squash makes even the most picky eater smile. Its flying saucer shape with scalloped edges and toy-like size entices kids to eat their vegetables.

Their name is derived from the French pâtisson — a cake baked in a scalloped baking pan — and they come in yellow, white, and green varieties. The pattypan is most tender when it is two or three inches in diameter, and they are usually harvested when they are young.

The pattypan squash has a buttery flavor that many think tastes more like olive oil. This mild flavor makes the pattypan very versatile and suitable in a variety of dishes. The soft flesh is often scooped out, combined with other ingredients, and stuffed back in for a savory baked squash.

While less common in our collective cooking repertoire than zucchini yellow squash, the pattypan has been a part of the North American diet for several hundred years. Northeastern tribes grew the heirloom white scallop variety as early as 1591. Our early colonists considered the pattypan one of the best-tasting and best-yielding squashes.

Using pattypan squash