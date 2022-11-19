 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

How to ensure your automobile is ready for winter in Southern Illinois

  • 0

As we begin to spend more time indoors due to shorter days, freezing temperatures and the holiday rush, we rely on our vehicles to be reliable and get us to our destination.

Automobiles are exposed to some of the most extreme conditions during the winter months. Preparing your vehicle for the winter season is very important, but is often overlooked.

“Typically what we see is whole rush of bad batteries on that first really cold morning,” said Steve Chrostoski, service manager at Ron Ward Chevrolet in Herrin. “A person should get the cold cranking amps of their battery tested before it gets really cold outside.”

In addition to the vehicle’s battery, Chrostoski also recommends having the belts, hoses, tires, coolant level, antifreeze temperature and wiper blades checked, as well as ensuring scheduled maintenance services are performed.

People are also reading…

Big temperature swings can make the air pressure in a vehicles tires fluctuate, causing low tire pressure warning lights to appear when the air temp drops significantly overnight. Filling tires with nitrogen can help limit the swings in tire pressure caused by temperature fluctuations.

Ferne Clyffe

The Ferne Clyffe park road on a snowy winter day.

“If you haven’t been in the shop for a few months, get your vehicle in the shop and get it checked out for winter, said Chrostoski. “Just tell the service department you want to have a winter inspection performed.”

Ron Ward Chevrolet’s service department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 618-845-6026 to schedule an appointment.

Automotive exteriors also take a beating in the winter months with all the salt, cinders and chemicals used on the roadways to clear snow and ice.

“Remove salt quickly,” said Mark Barger, owner of Visual Pro Detailing in Benton. “It does not take long for it to start damaging visible and non-visible surfaces.”

Jeep.jpeg

Mark Barger polishes a Jeep at Visual Pro Detailing in Benton.

Barger said rinseless washing is a great method to help keep your car looking sharp when the temperatures drop and ordinary washing is not an option.

“YouTube has a lot of great content showcasing the rinseless washing method,” said Barger. “Going to touch-free car washes with heated bays is another option.”

Barger advises Southern Illinois residents to have some sort of wax or coating on their vehicles exterior surfaces to help protect it during the winter months. He said leaving it with no protection can cause the paint to look dull and faded, and in some cases lead to clear coat failure.

Visual Pro Detailing offers a number of packages that can help keep your ride protected in the harsh environment for years to come. Visit visualprodetailing.com or call Barger at 618-983-9706 for more information.

In addition to ensuring your automobile is in proper working order, it is also important to have an emergency roadside kit in the vehicle during the winter in case you get stranded or your vehicle breaks down.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Winter Car Care Checklist, this kit should include:

• Mobile phone charger

• Drinking water

• First-aid kit

• Non-perishable snacks

• Bag of sand, salt or traction mats (to aid if a vehicle has no traction on snow or ice)

• Snow shovel

• Blankets

• Extra warm clothes (gloves, hat, scarf)

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Winter washer solvent

• Ice scraper and brush

• Paper towels

• Jumper cables

• Warning devices (such as flares or triangles)

• Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

More information on AAA’s Winter Car Care Checklist can be found at aaa.com.

C8 Corvette.jpeg

A C8 Corvette is pictured at Visual Pro Detailing in Benton.

shawn.anglin@thesouthern.com

618-351-5085

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copy editor

Shawn Anglin is a sports clerk for The Southern Illinoisan. He also blogs about cars at thesouthern.com/blogs/idlethoughts.

Related to this story

Most Popular

From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups

From Wordle to sweets, holiday gift ideas for the grown-ups

Adults. They, too, need fun stuff for the holidays. There's a wide range of gifty possibilities this holiday season. Try Wordle: The Party Game, which builds on the massively popular word adventure scooped up by The New York Times. For baby boomers, Dylan's Candy Bar sells a plastic tackle box full of nostalgic treats like throwback Zots and Chick-O-Sticks. Schwinn makes a scooter for grown-ups that looks like a bike. For theater lovers, why not gift BroadwayHD, a streaming service with more than 300 theater productions. Lego is selling a 1,164-piece set based on the TV hit “The Office.” If none of that does the trick, reach for a pricey bottle of booze, or an Advent calendar full of licorice.

The Kitchn: Blueberry banana bread is the best of both worlds

The Kitchn: Blueberry banana bread is the best of both worlds

Classic banana bread will never, ever go out of style, although a good banana bread mashup is really hard to beat (think: pumpkin banana bread, zucchini banana bread, and chocolate chip banana bread). To me, the most irresistible of all will always be blueberry banana bread. These two timeless recipes joined forces for one impossibly moist and tender quick bread.

5 deaths at NYC nursing home blamed on Legionnaires' disease

Five people died of Legionnaires’ disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home was the city’s worst since 2015 when a cooling tower in the Bronx was blamed for an infection that caused 16 deaths. The New York Times reports that the home had been cited by the city for improper maintenance of the cooling towers where the Legionella bacteria can spread. A spokesperson for the nursing home says the facility has restricted water use since the outbreak. He says the facility is working with health authorities to clear the matter up.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 86: Student debt forgiveness on hold (again): 3 things to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News