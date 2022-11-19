How to ensure your automobile is ready for winter in Southern Illinois

As we begin to spend more time indoors due to shorter days, freezing temperatures and the holiday rush, we rely on our vehicles to be reliable and get us to our destination.

Automobiles are exposed to some of the most extreme conditions during the winter months. Preparing your vehicle for the winter season is very important, but is often overlooked.

“Typically what we see is whole rush of bad batteries on that first really cold morning,” said Steve Chrostoski, service manager at Ron Ward Chevrolet in Herrin. “A person should get the cold cranking amps of their battery tested before it gets really cold outside.”

In addition to the vehicle’s battery, Chrostoski also recommends having the belts, hoses, tires, coolant level, antifreeze temperature and wiper blades checked, as well as ensuring scheduled maintenance services are performed.

Big temperature swings can make the air pressure in a vehicles tires fluctuate, causing low tire pressure warning lights to appear when the air temp drops significantly overnight. Filling tires with nitrogen can help limit the swings in tire pressure caused by temperature fluctuations.

“If you haven’t been in the shop for a few months, get your vehicle in the shop and get it checked out for winter, said Chrostoski. “Just tell the service department you want to have a winter inspection performed.”

Ron Ward Chevrolet’s service department is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 618-845-6026 to schedule an appointment.

Automotive exteriors also take a beating in the winter months with all the salt, cinders and chemicals used on the roadways to clear snow and ice.

“Remove salt quickly,” said Mark Barger, owner of Visual Pro Detailing in Benton. “It does not take long for it to start damaging visible and non-visible surfaces.”

Barger said rinseless washing is a great method to help keep your car looking sharp when the temperatures drop and ordinary washing is not an option.

“YouTube has a lot of great content showcasing the rinseless washing method,” said Barger. “Going to touch-free car washes with heated bays is another option.”

Barger advises Southern Illinois residents to have some sort of wax or coating on their vehicles exterior surfaces to help protect it during the winter months. He said leaving it with no protection can cause the paint to look dull and faded, and in some cases lead to clear coat failure.

Visual Pro Detailing offers a number of packages that can help keep your ride protected in the harsh environment for years to come. Visit visualprodetailing.com or call Barger at 618-983-9706 for more information.

In addition to ensuring your automobile is in proper working order, it is also important to have an emergency roadside kit in the vehicle during the winter in case you get stranded or your vehicle breaks down.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) Winter Car Care Checklist, this kit should include:

• Mobile phone charger

• Drinking water

• First-aid kit

• Non-perishable snacks

• Bag of sand, salt or traction mats (to aid if a vehicle has no traction on snow or ice)

• Snow shovel

• Blankets

• Extra warm clothes (gloves, hat, scarf)

• Flashlight and extra batteries

• Winter washer solvent

• Ice scraper and brush

• Paper towels

• Jumper cables

• Warning devices (such as flares or triangles)

• Basic toolkit (screwdrivers, pliers, adjustable wrench)

More information on AAA’s Winter Car Care Checklist can be found at aaa.com.