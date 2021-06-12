Dear Abby: Adult daughter still has to check in with parents

Dear Abby: I am a 30-year-old married woman. My job requires a lot of domestic travel, which I love. My parents continue to ask that I "check in" whenever I fly, and often text or call asking me where I am, even though I provide them my schedule.

I feel this indicates a lack of confidence that I can take care of myself. They frame it as "they love me" or "they care," but, to me, it feels like a constant putdown. I know it doesn't take long to respond, but every time I do I feel like a child. It's not as though they are in a position to help me if something did go awry. I would be forced to handle it myself, regardless.

I have tried reasoning with them, but it hasn't worked. Can you please help me explain to them what a normal adult-child relationship looks like, so we can stop arguing and I can feel like the capable woman I am?

-- Capable Adult in Pennsylvania

Dear Capable Adult: Your parents appear to be having trouble letting go of their parental role. If you are providing them with your schedule and itinerary, you are doing enough. One way to win an "argument" is simply not to argue. If you do not wish to check in, don't do it.