Dear Abby: Affair with trucker might be for the long haul

Dear Abby: I have been in a relationship with a married man for 2 1/2 years. I know it's wrong, but there's just something there between us. We live five hours apart, but he's a trucker, so I see him often. He makes me all these promises -- that if I uproot my life and move to his city he would be able to be with me more, his wife is sick and he can't leave her that way, and he has never loved someone the way he loves me. We also have a 30-year age difference.

I love him but I see so many red flags. Does he really love me, or am I just the icing on his cake? Please give me some advice because I'm truly lost. I don't know if I'm wasting my life on a man who really can't promise me anything.

-- On the Side in Indiana