Dear Abby: Alternative treatments exist to treat impotence

Dear Abby: I think you missed an important consideration in your March 25 advice to the widower who had had prostate surgery and was afraid to tell a prospective girlfriend he couldn't have sex.

My husband and I are in our 60s and he has a similar condition. But we have become creative, and our sex life is better than it was when we were younger. Penetration is not the only way to share sexual intimacy. In fact, it's overrated.

The only limitation on lifelong sexual satisfaction is your own imagination and inventiveness. Yes, "Going Forward in Virginia" may want to settle for a sexless companionship with his new love, but he sure doesn't have to.

— Knows in West Virginia

Dear Knows: Many readers wrote to me expressing your sentiments. Others shared possible medical solutions for dealing with impotence. Despite the intimate nature of the topic, they were generous in offering support to "Going Forward." Read on: