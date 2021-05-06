Dear Abby: Boyfriend makes a grab for woman's child tax credit

Dear Money Woes: Watch your daughter's "great" boyfriend closely because his stance is troubling. Because he is the father (!) doesn't mean he has a right to any portion of the child tax credit. If he needs reimbursement for the items he picks up for his children at the grocery store, your daughter should repay him out of her salary, not by forking over half of her tax credit. That money is intended for the kids, not for any one parent. If things aren't clear enough, consider putting the tax credit money in a separate account.

Dear Abby: My brother "Frank" passed away last month. He didn't have any underlying medical conditions, so it was a shock. My problem is, when I was 9 and he was 14, he used to molest me while my mother was working.

For years, I never told anyone, but when I was 40, I told my mom and big brother. Both of them believed me. For the past five years, I had been there for Frank and his daughter, but I was always waiting for an apology from him that never came. Now it's all I dwell on. How can I move past this and try to remember the good times?

Dear Perplexed: Your religious adviser may be able to help you with that. However, if you are not religious, it may take some sessions with a licensed mental health professional. Your niece, Frank's daughter, should be asked if her father ever did anything that made her uncomfortable because, if he did, she may need professional help.

