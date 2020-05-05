Dear Abby: Churlish customers make life even more stressful for clerk

Dear Struggling: I agree that many people react badly when under stress, as the customers you described have done. But many others respect and appreciate the efforts you and so many others in the food supply chain make every day — at some risk to your own health. I am one of them.

Because you have had issues with depression and anxiety in the past, consider contacting the therapist you worked with and ask if the person is doing online sessions. These days, many of them are. Just talking with someone — friends or like-minded co-workers — about what you are experiencing could bring some relief.

However, if that isn't possible, consider exploring whether there are online support groups for retail workers such as you. If there aren't, consider starting one so you and others can exchange ideas about coping with these extremely stressful circumstances in which we all find ourselves.

Dear Abby: My husband loves our cat too much. He buys "Miss Kitty" special treats, pets her, talks nicely to her, plants quick kisses on the top of her head and lets her sit on his lap while he watches TV for hours. It's like I'm nonexistent. I wish he would be that nice to me.