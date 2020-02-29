Dear Abby; Daughter finds happiness by ghosting mother, siblings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I would really like to wear my maize and blue sweater, but I'm fearful of his reaction. He's from Ohio and is negatively obsessed with Michigan. I understand rivalries, but when you won't acknowledge another co-worker from that state and require all your co-workers to refer to Michigan as the "M-State" or you storm off in anger, there is an issue. What should I do? Should I recommend counseling?

-- Afraid in New Mexico

Dear Afraid: I agree that your co-worker may be off the deep end. You should not recommend counseling for this obsessive and immature individual, but someone in authority should. Depending upon how large a company your employer is, discuss what has been happening with human resources or your boss. This is a textbook example of bullying and creating a hostile work environment. Your clothing choices should not be dictated by a fellow employee.

Dear Abby: I have a wonderful friend who tragically lost her husband 10 years ago. Since then, she and his family have done a balloon launch celebrating his birthday every year. It is sweet and beautiful, and I understand the significance. However, over the years it has become common knowledge how detrimental these massive balloon releases can be to the environment and wildlife.