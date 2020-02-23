Dear Abby: Daughter-in-law reaches out to icy family's new fiancee

Dear Abby: I am very lucky to have wonderful in-laws. I have been married to their son for five years and together for 10. We have one child. My in-laws are divorced but friendly, and my husband has one brother.

My question revolves around my brother-in-law's new fiancee, "Tami." They dated only a short time prior to getting engaged. My in-laws were very slow to warm up to me and hard to get to know. It took almost four years for me to become close to them and feel comfortable.

At this point, I am deeply involved with the family. My mother-in-law and I talk almost every day, and my father-in-law shows a lot of affection toward me. I have received all the family heirlooms and am the "daughter my mother-in-law never had."

It is apparent that Tami feels less welcomed, and it makes me sad. The difference in the way family members interact with us is striking, and I can't imagine that it makes her feel good. The family doesn't intend this. Knowing them takes time. It's just the way they are.