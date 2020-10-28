Dear Abby: Daughter's fashion choices cause om embarrassment

Dear Abby: My husband and I have been together for 15 years. We seem to have a lot of issues every year around fall. It has been this way for the last five years.

While my husband and I were separated, he was intimate for a month with a younger woman. He decided to stop seeing her and returned home to work on our marriage, but before he approached me about working things out, he apologized to her first. I don't understand why he owed her an apology. It still bothers me that he felt the need to apologize to her first and not me. What should I do?

-- Hurt in the Midwest

Dear Hurt: Your husband may not have been entirely honest with the younger woman about his marital status, or he may have felt guilty for leading her on. Who knows? In the interest of saving your marriage, I suggest you focus your attention on the fact that you have your husband back and let this go.