Dear Abby: Dog walker gives neighbors the creeps

If he knocks on your door again, tell him you are busy and don't like being disturbed and to stop doing it. If he asks any more personal questions or comments again about your boyfriend's absence, tell him your social life is none of his business. If it will make you feel more secure, install security cameras in your apartment, and if you catch him peering into your windows again, tell him you have him on camera and you will report him not only to building management but also the police.

Dear Abby: I'm a middle-aged woman needing to know what to do. I have family members who say if I weren't around, things would be a lot better. I was told from the beginning that I was a "mistake." I am wondering, should I stay hurt with them for saying these things, or should I let it go?

They are always saying I will never amount to anything. When I say something to them about the way they make me feel, they tell me to be quiet and mind my own business. Should I tell them how I feel or what?

-- Devalued in the South