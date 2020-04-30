Dear Abby: Feud between two brothers is spilling over to their parents

Dear Mom: I recommend you continue to do what makes you comfortable. Your sons both know you love them. If your husband thinks that your staying in a hotel — provided you can find one during the current shutdowns — will somehow manipulate your sons into settling their differences more quickly, he is mistaken. It hasn't worked so far. As you stated, your "boys" are grown men. I agree with you that they will have to hash this out on their own.

Dear Abby: My fiance often leaves memory cards out on his dresser after a day of being home alone. I was by myself one day and looked at them. There were photos of a nude woman wrapped in his bed sheet on his bed back in 2018. In them, she is posing. We were dating when they were taken, but not yet living together or engaged.

He dabbles in photography, but never mentioned this or informed me he was doing this shoot. I found another set from 2017 — prior to our relationship — that is not as "tastefully" done. Do I have reason for concern? I thought these things were professionally done off-site. His bedroom, though?

